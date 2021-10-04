MURRAY — In one of the biggest offensive explosions to start a game a football game a fan could ever see, Murray High roared out to a blistering 43-0 lead after the first quarter, fired up the running clock seven minutes into the game, and ended up decimating the visiting Fort Campbell Falcons 64-6. The Falcons could not even get a shotgun snap under control multiple times early and the Tigers (5-1) took advantage of the visitors’ miscues, starting with a big hit on a Falcon runner by senior defensive lineman Tauete Vou which knocked the football loose, and senior linebacker Caleb Gill scooped it and scored from 45 yards away.
Junior A-back Gage Sokolowski punched the ball in from the Falcon 1 to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead, followed by a Fort Campbell safety via a long snap out of the back of the end zone to make the score 15-0. Murray got the ball back on the ensuing free-kick, and one play later, senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski went to the air and found sophomore B-back Xavier Biggers for a 39-yard touchdown reception.
More punting issues gave the Tigers fantastic field position again and, at 5:56, sophomore B-back Kainoa Olive scored on a nine-yard run to push the Tiger advantage to 30-0.
Another safety forced by junior lineman Jayden Curtis and a another Rowdy-to-Biggers connection for 36 yards made the score 37-0, and cued the running clock. Curtis topped off the Tiger fireworks with an 11-yard touchdown run to end the opening quarter..
“We knew going into this week that we needed to get better everyday at practice,” said Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “We needed to work hard at practicing, and we did, and it showed. Early in the game, we took care of business and got the (second team) in an getting some work, and it was a good night.”
As odd as the first quarter was, the second quarter was just as odd, due to the running clock and Fort Campbell managing an actual offensive drive. The Falcons marched 80 yards into the end zone, but more importantly, used every second of the second quarter clock, keeping the ball out of the Tigers’ hands. Falcons runner Darrion Hudson went 25 yards to avert the shutout.
Bowling gave the bench much more of a chance to mesh with the starters in the second half, highlighted by backup sophomore quarterback Colin Wilson seeing some snaps.
In the third, Biggers ran it in from 19 yards at 9:19 left, followed by a Gage scamper for nine yards and a score with 12 seconds left on the clock to push the lead to 57-6 at the end of the quarter. Biggers would again strike on the ground for his second rushing, fourth touchdown at 2:01 left in the game and mercifully concluded the scoring.
Gill’s return for a touchdown to start the game really set the tone for the night and the Tigers never looked back. It was Gill’s first points for Murray and will probably not be the last as Bowling figures out more ways to incorporate his playmaking ability into the gameplan.
“It felt real good,” said Gill. “We played our roles. We played our gaps and played our parts so I could shoot up the field. My teammate made a good hit and I scooped it and scored. My first score as a Tiger, with hopefully more to come.”
Biggers finished with four total touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, with 75 yards on catches. Rowdy was perfect through the air with 2-for-2 passing attempts for 75 yards. Gage led all rushers with 75 yards on eight carries and two scores on the ground.
Murray will have to stay focused through next week’s opponent and not look ahead toward the toughest stretch of the schedule looming following the matchup with Ballard Memorial next Friday night. The Bombers are 0-6 and have only managed 26 points all season, which has included being shutout three times so far.
