GATLINBURG, Tenn. — With a big second half performance, the Murray High Tigers picked up a much-needed 61-42 boys basketball victory against East Jackson (Georgia) Friday morning in their last game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.

Junior forward Lincoln English’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists paved the way for the Tigers (6-7) to end a three-game slide and put a positive note on the trip before returning home.