GATLINBURG, Tenn. — With a big second half performance, the Murray High Tigers picked up a much-needed 61-42 boys basketball victory against East Jackson (Georgia) Friday morning in their last game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
Junior forward Lincoln English’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists paved the way for the Tigers (6-7) to end a three-game slide and put a positive note on the trip before returning home.
“We came out early and did some good things with our pressure defense,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “I was vey pleased with it being an early game. Lincoln and (junior center) Zavion (Carman) had the advantage inside, and our guards did a good job of finding them. Good way to end 2022 with a win.”
The first quarter ended with the score knotted up at 16-16, with English and sophomore guard Kobe Watson leading the way with five points each. Then, the Tigers' defensive pressure started shutting the Eagles down.
The Tigers outscored the Eagles by four points in the second quarter, this time thanks to English again and senior forward Kameron Murphy both pitching in five points, to send Murray High to the halftime break with a 31-27 lead.
The Tigers then were able to put distance between themselves and East in the third quarter, thanks to 10 more points for English and eight points from junior guard Collin Wilson. That left Murray High up 53-36 as the final quarter arrived.
The Murray High defense then finished the game in style by holding the Eagles to only six points to ensure there would be no comeback.
Besides the double-double for English, Wilson ended with 15 points, Carman had eight points and five rebounds, junior Drew May netted six points and both Murphy and Watson ended with five points each.
Shooting 59% from the field on 23-for-39 from the floor, Murray High was able to end the trip on a high note, after falling in the first two games in Gatlinburg. The defending Region 1 champions now turn their attention back to rivalries back at home, as they head to Graves County for their first game of 2023 on Tuesday, which not only turns a page on the calendar, but could turn the page on the outlook of the rest of the season.
Junior guard and last year’s leading returning scorer Grant Whitaker looks to return to the lineup after missing every game so far this season due to a preseason wrist injury. Whitaker’s offensive and leadership presence has been overshadowing some of the Tigers’ recent struggles against better competition, but with his return, the opposing defenses will have much more to deal with, which should spark the Tigers the rest of the way.
The Tigers and the Eagles are set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at the Eagles Nest in Mayfield.
