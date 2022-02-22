MURRAY – Making sure to set a good tone for the opening of their 2021-22 postseason run, the Murray High Tigers cruised to an 81-42 blowout victory over the Christian Fellowship Eagles in the first round of the 4th District Tournament Saturday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The Tigers (22-5) let the Eagles (12-18) know very quickly that they weren’t messing around, as they opened the game with intensive defensive pressure for which the Eagles had no answer. Murray High also supplemented that with a balanced and efficient offense attack that helped the Tigers to a 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Guard Grant Whitaker led the Tigers in the opening period, going a perfect 4-for-4 from deep in the period and the Tigers would never trail on the scoreboard. He finished tied with forward teammate Trey Boggess for game-high honors with 16 points.
Murray High shot 75% on 21-for-28 shooting in the first half, including 9-for-14 form behind the three-point line, to push their lead to a commanding 57-22 advantage heading into the locker room.
The defense was the story early though, as Murray held CFS to only one field goal in the first quarter. The Eagles were able to muster 17 points in the second.
“Defensive intensity,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis when asked about the key to the victory. “Our guys were ready to come out and jump on them. We knew that this was an elimination game so we had to come out and play well, didn’t want to give them any confidence form the start.”
The second half was more of the same, but with more action from the Tigers’ reserves, as the Murray High bench outscored the Eagles’ backups 35-7 and 12 Tigers recorded points in the score book on the night. Freshmen guards Jeremiah Jones and Max Rosa got their second and third baskets respectively as Tigers before the final horn.
“You know, that’s huge,” said Curtis about his bench getting so much playing time in the game. “Going into a tournament setting, we want to make sure we keep our starters fresh, but also give our other guys an opportunity to play some.”
Big man Lincoln English seemed to be gaining his early-season form in his second game back from injury, finishing the game with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting, exclusively in the paint.
Guards Caleb Gill, Mason Grant and Collin Wilson would contribute eight, seven and five points respectively. Guard Kobe Watson had six points, all from behind the arc, guard Caleb Wyatt hit a left-wing 3-pointer late for his three points, while center Zavion Carman and guard Drew May each had three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.