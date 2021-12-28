PRINCETON — The Murray High Tigers withstood a 30-point 4th-quarter barrage from St. Louis Miller Career Academy to win their first game in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic Monday afternoon 74-63. Senior forward Trey Boggess and junior guard Grant Whitaker each had 21 points, and sophomore forward Lincoln English once again had a near-double-double, with 11 points and eight rebounds to extend the Tigers’ (9-0) winning streak to nine games to open the 2021-22 season.
“Trey and Grant led us, but Caleb Gill came off the bench and made some really good passes to set up some scoring plays for us,” said fifth year Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Lincoln scored some key inside baskets and got their best post (player) in foul trouble.”
In the opening game of the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, the Tigers fell behind even before the opening tipoff, due to a Tiger player dunking during warmups which resulted in a technical foul. In addition to that hiccup, a slow start for Murray High found them trailing 6-0 early, then took their first lead of the game 12-11 on a floater in the lane by Boggess to end the 1st quarter. Boggess had five points and Whitaker had four in the opening quarter.
Six more points from Whitaker captained a 19-11 2nd-quarter output for the Tigers. The run was highlighted by a 3-pointer from senior guard Caleb Gill and an old-fashioned three-point play from English, to go along with the always-steady play of Whitaker. Murray High headed to the locker room leading 31-23, thanks to 52.2% shooting in the half.
The third quarter went along the same lines, as Murray High outscored the Phoenix 22-11 this time, to take a commanding 20 point lead at 53-33 and seemed to be coasting. Nine points from Whitaker in the quarter paced the Tigers.
“I thought we played well, especially in the third quarter,” said Curtis. “We made defensive adjustments and started to click offensively.”
The fourth quarter was a different animal, however. Miller Academy outscored the Tigers 30-21, despite 12 points in the quarter by Boggess, highlighted by 5-for-6 from the free throw line. The Tigers overall hit 12-for-19 from the stripe in the fourth, which made the difference in the game, ultimately winning by the final score of 74-63.
“They started to press us a lot and we got sped up and didn’t guard them as well,” said Curtis explaining their opponents’ offensive explosion. “We wanted to stop them from shooting threes and allowed some easy baskets and layups.”
Murray High’s scoring was rounded out by Gill’s 7 points, sophomore Zavion Carman’s four points and seven rebounds, sophomore Collin Wilson’s four points, sophomore Drew May’s four points and freshman Kobe Watson’s three points.
Today, the Tigers will be challenged with a double-header in the Classic, starting with Arlington High School (TN) at 11 a.m., and then will face Alabama high school perennial powerhouse Montgomery Lee at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.