Murray High junior running back Xavier Biggers (4) stiffarms a Christian County defender on the way for some of his team-high 154 yards Friday night in Hopkinsville.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High went into to The Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night trying to end its two-game losing streak by beating Christian County. It could not hold on to an early lead, though, eventually falling by a 34-20 score to the Colonels.

The Tigers (2-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter thanks to senior A-back Gage Sokolowski’s one-yard run and padded their lead late in the second quarter when junior quarterback Collin Wilson found junior B-back Xavier Biggers for a 51-yard touchdown pass over the middle to put the Tigers up 12-0 with just over three minutes left in the half.

