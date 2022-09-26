HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High went into to The Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night trying to end its two-game losing streak by beating Christian County. It could not hold on to an early lead, though, eventually falling by a 34-20 score to the Colonels.
The Tigers (2-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter thanks to senior A-back Gage Sokolowski’s one-yard run and padded their lead late in the second quarter when junior quarterback Collin Wilson found junior B-back Xavier Biggers for a 51-yard touchdown pass over the middle to put the Tigers up 12-0 with just over three minutes left in the half.
Head Coach Darren Bowling’s defense looked to be leading the Tigers into the locker room with a shutout of the hometown Colonels (2-4), as that was one of the focuses for his team during the bye week that led up to the game. And the Tigers had the Christian offense facing 4th-and-16 on its 34-yard line and needed one more stop to perhaps put the hosts in a big hole.
It was not to be. One of the best players in western Kentucky finally decided he had had enough, as speedy and slippery Colonel junior quarterback Jordan Miles went untouched up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown sprint to the end zone to inject a momentous boost into the Colonel sideline. Miles would explode from there, finishing with 196 yards on 30 carries with three touchdown runs, along with 156 yards through the air on 7-of-15 pass attempts with a touchdown and an interception.
After the extra point was successful, the Colonels had life heading into the break, down 12-7.
Halfway through the third quarter, though, it seemed Murray High was ready to pull away again, as Wilson ran around the left side for an 18-yard scamper on 4th-and-7 with 6:47 left to put the Tigers up 20-7, after a Sokolowski 2-point conversion run.
Just three plays and 32 seconds later, Miles would find junior wide receiver JaSean Riley on a screen pass to the left side and then down the left sideline for 68 yards that cut the Tiger lead to 20-14.
Christian would then reel off the next 20 points, returning a Tiger fumble to the endzone and getting two more Miles scoring runs to take the win.
Offensively, the Tigers were led by Biggers’ 205 total yards, with 154 yards on the ground and 51 receiving yards.
Junior defensive back Kamden Hudspeth led the Tigers with six tackles on defense, while Sokolowski had two quarterback sacks, along with one each for senior linebacker Ben Dunaway and junior lineman Ben Davis. Freshman linebacker Simon Rickman and junior lineman Phalon Richardson each had half a sack.
