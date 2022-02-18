BARDWELL — In the last regular season game for Murray High, it leaned on two newcomers to stave off a pesky Carlisle County team and win an intense non-district matchup Thursday night, 70-64.
Still feeling the heartbreak of a loss to McCracken County earlier in the week, Murray High (21-5) got a 9-2 run to start the game only to have Carlisle (14-10) counter with a 16-4 spurt to end the opening quarter up 18-13 on an emotional Senior Night for the home team.
The two first-year transfers for the Tigers, seniors Caleb Gill from McKenzie, Tennessee and Mason Grant from Graves County, kept the Tigers from falling too far behind with Gill hitting some timely 3-pointers and Grant going 4-for-5 from the floor as the teams went into the locker room tied at 35-35.
The third quarter did not solve much either, as the game remained tied at 50-50, heading to the final stanza. That quarter was highlighted by a balanced-scoring performance by the Tigers, including three free throws by sophomore post Lincoln English, which were his first points in his first game back from injury, giving Murray his much-needed presence back in the paint.
The final period saw the Tigers finally start to produce their customary offensive runs, as they went up by as many as nine points, 63-54, with about two minutes to go after two free throws from forward Trey Boggess.
The Tigers were able to hold off the Comets with some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch and puled away for the road win.
Grant led Murray with 18 points on the night, including 8-for-9 shooting. Gill contributed 16, highlighted by 4-for-5 from deep. Junior guard and season-leading-scorer Grant Whitaker had 15, Boggess had 13 points with 7-for-8 from the line and nine boards, English had four points, and sophomores Zavion Carman and Drew May each had two points on the night.
Carlisle takes command
late in win over Lady Tigers
Staff
Report
BARDWELL — Host Carlisle County broke open a competitive girls basketball contest Thursday night against Murray High with a big third quarter in a 56-38 win.
The Lady Comets (19-6) outscored the Lady Tigers (4-19) by a 21-9 count in the third quarter in adding to a 10-point lead at halftime. Carlisle was led in scoring by guard Kiera Whitaker, who ended with 33 points, while teammate Maddison Wright, also a guard, had 11.
Murray High was led by forward Alyssa Daughrity’s eight points, while three Lady Tigers had five each — forwards Jade Oakley and Riley Campbell, as well as guard Mylee Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.