MURRAY — Murray High took its second baseball win of the week Wednesday afternoon against 4th District crosstown rival Calloway County by a 9-3 final score.
And the Tigers (11-12, 2-2 in 4th District play) did it in much the same way as Monday’s 7-1 win at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. They jumped to the early lead and kept building their advantage, though, this time, there were signs of a Calloway comeback.
After falling behind 4-1 in the fourth inning, the Lakers (8-14. 1-3 in the district) fought back within 4-3 in their half of that inning. However, the Tigers kept them at bay until the final two innings, when they put the game away with five runs combined in those frames.
“I’m happy with that win. The guys did a really good job,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing, whose team has now won four games in a row after a heartbreaking extra-innings defeat last Thursday at 4th District foe Marshall County in which the Marshals won it on a grand slam in the ninth after Murray High led 4-0 early.
On the other hand, the Lakers entered this week on a roll offensively, scoring at a high clip in the previous two weeks and having narrowly missed an upset of a powerful Paducah Tilghman team that repeated as Kentucky Class 2A state champion, as well as upending state power Owensboro Apollo by a shocking score of 29-15 at Paducah a little less than two weeks ago.
“Baseball can turn like that. From day to day, you don’t know what you’re going to get, sometimes,” Rushing said, going back to last Thursday. “That was either going to eat us or build us up and we really used it and found positives in, I guess you could say in a weird way. It got us going, I think.”
Solid wins over Ballard Memorial, Calloway and a very strong Carlisle County team on Tuesday preceded Wednesday’s rematch. In Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Carlisle, Rushing said he had been bothered a bit by his team not taking advantage of opportunities for his team to take even more control on the scoreboard.
Wednesday, Murray High was better, taking a 2-0 lead as Kyle Crady was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Cody Garner had an infield single. That lead went to 3-0 in the second on Carson Tucker’s bloop single.
Unlike Monday, Calloway scored early too as Kameron Starks’ single cut the lead to 3-1. Murray returned the lead to three runs in the fourth Josh Eaton, who had doubled, scored as Kobe Watson reached base on a throwing error, but the Lakers added two more runs in their half of the fourth as a wild pitch scored Ty Weatherly,, who had reached base on an error, and Matthew Ray’s groundout scored the third run and cut the lead to one.
However, in both the second and fourth innings, Calloway could have scored more, if not for Garner, who started on the mound and allowed four of Calloway’s five hits.
“For a freshman, he did a really good job, and he did what mature pitchers do. In those situations, he limited damage and didn’t compound things,” Rushing said.
The score held until the sixth when Watson’s double scored two more runs and increased the lead to 6-3. Watson would cross the plate on Abram McNutt’s bloop single for a four-run lead.
In the seventh, Eaton reached on an error, scoring another run and Tucker got his second RBI of the day with a single as the Tigers ended with 11 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.