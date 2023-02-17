Carman vs.Carlisle

Murray High center Zavion Carman goes up strong against Carlisle County Thursday night in Taylor Gymnasium. The junior had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ 78-57 win over the Comets.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Continuing its impressive march into the boys basketball postseason, Murray High bullied visiting Carlisle County Thursday night as the hometown Tigers beat the Comets, 78-57, in both teams’ regular season finale. 

The Tigers (19-8) put six players in double-figures, led by senior guard Grant Whitaker’s 16 points, five assists and five rebounds.

