MURRAY — Continuing its impressive march into the boys basketball postseason, Murray High bullied visiting Carlisle County Thursday night as the hometown Tigers beat the Comets, 78-57, in both teams’ regular season finale.
The Tigers (19-8) put six players in double-figures, led by senior guard Grant Whitaker’s 16 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Murray High raced out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, and extended that to a halftime advantage of 40-26 over the Comets (14-14).
Murray High’s full-court press and height advantage worked to its advantage as the Tigers continued their hot shooting as of late, helping them win their 14th game in their last 15 tries.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Tigers finished the period outscoring the Comets 20-14 and taking a 60-40 lead. The highlight of the game, however, transpired at the end of the quarter, when junior forward Lincoln English inbounded the basketball after a Carlisle basket with just under three seconds left. Whitaker received the ball in the paint just near the Comets’ free-throw stripe and with a one-handed flick of his left wrist, drained an almost full-court shot at the buzzer.
English was credited with the assist on the basket, and his stat line was almost as impressive as the shot. The junior finished the game almost tallying a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Junior center Zavion Carman also had a great game, notching another double-double on the season, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Junior Collin Wilson remained steady from beyond the 3-point arc, draining three shots from distance and totaling 13 points. Junior guard Drew May had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, and sophomore guard Kobe Watson had 10 points with a couple 3-pointers, as well.
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones and senior forward Kameron Murphy pitched in five and four points, respectively.
“We shared the ball really well, shot the ball well,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Like I told the guys, defensively, I feel like we needed to be a little bit sharper tonight.”
Curtis was still proud of his team and it’s upcoming venture into the postseason, however.
“Started off slow because of Grant not being there (due to injury),” said Curtis. “I thought the guys adjusted, really tough early and midseason schedule for us, which prepared us for games like Tuesday (a pressure-packed win at McCracken County) that we had. We’ve kind of turned the corner, playing the kind of ball we want to play and hopefully that can continue to carry over.”
