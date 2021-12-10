HOPKINSVILLE — A big second-quarter run was what Murray High needed as it established a double-digit lead and cruised to an easy 57-39 boys basketball win Thursday night against defending Region 2 champion University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville.
The win kept the Tigers, last year’s Region 1 runners-up to McCracken County, perfect on their young season at 3-0, following a lopsided win Saturday against Robertson County in the Marshall County Hoopfest at Draffenville and Tuesday night’s hard-fought victory against defending Region 3 champion Muhlenberg County.
The Tigers took control Thursday with a 19-2 run that lasted much of the second stanza after the first quarter had ended with Murray High leading 8-6.
“We had some guys step up for us, we made some shots and we did a good job on the defensive end,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team got eight points from senior Trey Boggess in that big second quarter, which proved to be a big part of his team-high 17 points.
“Trey did a good job for us on both the inside and outside tonight but we also got a good game from (sophomore forward) Lincoln English on the inside. He actually got us started (with six of his 12 points in the first quarter) on the inside.”
The Tigers also had a big game from sophomore guard Drew May with 16 points.
The Blazers (1-3 on the season) did put together a 6-0 run at the end of the second quarter to send the game into halftime with the lead that the Tigers had grown to as many as 19 points (27-8) cut to 27-14.
However, that big cushion proved more than enough for the Tigers. Murray High would end the third quarter ahead 45-24 and went from there to the win.
Curtis also said that his team’s defense made a change that seemed to keep the Blazers off balance.
“We decided to go with some zone tonight because they’ve got a few guys who can take it to the rim,” he said.
UHA was led by guard Gavin Grubbs with 17 points.
The early-season slate has been tough so far for the Tigers and it will not soften this weekend. Murray High will face a West Carroll (Tennessee) squad that reached the Tennessee Class A state tournament last season in the opening game of Saturday’s inaugural KEN-TENN CLASSIC that will be hosted by Calloway County at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
However, Curtis said his team is happy with the strong competition.
“That’s the way we wanted it set up. We think we have a chance to get back to the regional final, but this time we’re looking to win it, and we want to get into that state tournament,” he said.
