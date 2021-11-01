HICKMAN — All Murray High needed to do Friday night to keep home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason was to beat Fulton County.
From the opening play from scrimmage, the visiting Tigers made sure of that when senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski ran the first snap 56 yards for a touchdown as Murray High defeated the Pilots, 49-0, in its regular-season finale.
As if in perfect sync with the offense, the Tiger defense also wanted to ensure a victory, so they blocked a punt on the next series, to give the ball back to Murray near the Pilot red-zone. Receiver Caleb Cauley ran the second offensive snap 21 yards in for the next score and a 14-0 lead.
The only real competition the Tigers had Friday night was with the clock, as it ran for the entire second half. That was the biggest factor that kept Murray High from scoring more points and the fact that its leading receiver, B-back Xavier Biggers, was out for the game with an equipment issue.
With 5:47 left in the opening quarter, Sokolowski scored his second touchdown from five yards to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead. A-back Gage Sokolowski then scored a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put Murray up 28-0 at halftime.
Murray High lineman Jayden Curtis would kickstart the scoring for the Tigers in the third quarter when he was given a chance to run the ball. He went straight through the gut of the Pilot defense for 56 yards and his third rushing touchdown of the season to put the Tigers up 35-0 with 7:58. left in the third quarter.
“I’ve got to give it all to my linemen,” said Curtis. “They just made a big hole. Phalon (Richardson) and (Will) Mitchum just opened that hole and thankfully I was able to run all the way down.”
Cauley then added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, when he scored from five yards to give the Tigers a 42-0 lead.
“I was put in a position that I had very little actual experience,” said Cauley. “I’m just thankful that I was able to step up and perform so that the team didn’t suffer from Xavier (Biggers’) absence. It also helped that Rowdy made sure that I knew what I was doing and, of course, the blocking was awesome on my touchdowns.”
One of the more impressive season highlights was achieved in the game when Rowdy Sokolowski hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season in rushing yardage in the game. Coming into the night, he was 110 yards short of the mark, good for 36th in the state. He gained 111 yards in the contest to end the night at 1,001 rushing yards during the regular season.
Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling was intent on his team coming out focused and leaving the game injury-free. Other than a couple of times a Tiger went down due to minor injuries and cramps, the first-year Tiger coach met his goal.
“We wanted to come out and play hard right off the bat,” said Bowling. “Get control early and, that way, we could throttle down a little bit and work on some things, and try to get some other guys in, try to get some players some reps. Our play was a little sloppy. After our game last week (a 25-21 upset of Mayfield at Mayfield), I expected there to be a little bit of a hangover-type letdown. They played well enough to give us a chance. I’m proud of them, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
And that work will be to come up with a different game plan on how to beat Caldwell County. Two weeks ago, Caldwell came into Ty Holland Stadium and handed Murray High its second defeat of the season, a 20-14 loss on homecoming.
More than the extra W in the win column Friday night, however, a more important victory came in the RPI standings. Murray High, Mayfield and Caldwell were all tied for first place in Class 2A District 1, which meant the playoff pairings had to go to the tie-breaker system. Shortly after midnight, the KHSAA computers calculated a 0.0087 difference between Murray High and Caldwell, which was enough for Murray High to win the home-field advantage next week in the first round of the postseason.
Kickoff between Murray and Caldwell will be determined later in the week.
