MURRAY — Murray High did not have to work too hard Friday afternoon in launching its quest for a third consecutive Kentucky All "A" Region 1 baseball championship.
The Tigers opened their much-delayed opening game at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park by scoring 11 runs in the first inning against Christian Fellowship. That was all they really needed, but they went ahead and added 11 more in the second to finish with a 22-0 win in three innings.
The Tigers (7-7) pounded out 12 hits in the win and was helped by six errors by the Eagles (3-3).
Murray High was led by Kobe Watson with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Carson Garner had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Caden Kelly (double), Abram McNutt (home run)and Cortino Allen all two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Orr finished with two RBIs as well.
Tiger pitchers Cody Garner and Watson only yielded one hit with Garner picking up four strikeouts and Watson three.
Murray High next will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell against the winner of the second game Friday in Murray between Paducah St. Mary and Ballard Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.