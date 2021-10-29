Sokolowski against Mayfield

Murray High quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski (7) runs the ball against Mayfield defender Ben Gloyd last week at Mayfield. Sokolowski had a pair of scoring runs in Friday night's win at Fulton County.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

HICKMAN — Murray High scored early and often Friday night in a 49-0 football win over Fulton County at Sanger Field in Hickman.

The Tigers (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first two snaps on offense in the opening four minutes. Those resulted in a 56-yard run from quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski and a 21-yard run from Caleb Cauley, normally a receiver but who lined up as a B-back in this game.

Sokolowski would add a five-yard scoring run with a little less than six minutes left in the opening stanza to push the lead to 21-0, then A-back Gage Sokolowski scored from five yards about 30 seconds into the second quarter to give the Tigers a 28-0 halftime lead.

Murray High's only score of the third quarter was a 56-yard run from Jayden Curtis, who normally is a lineman on offense but occasionally is given the chance to carry the ball. 

Murray High then finished the scoring with Cauley's second score of the night, a five-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and B-back Kainoa Olive's 25-yard scoring run with about five minutes left.

The Pilots finish the regular season at 1-9. Murray High will play Caldwell County next Friday night in the opening round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs. 

 

 

 