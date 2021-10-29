HICKMAN — Murray High scored early and often Friday night in a 49-0 football win over Fulton County at Sanger Field in Hickman.
The Tigers (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first two snaps on offense in the opening four minutes. Those resulted in a 56-yard run from quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski and a 21-yard run from Caleb Cauley, normally a receiver but who lined up as a B-back in this game.
Sokolowski would add a five-yard scoring run with a little less than six minutes left in the opening stanza to push the lead to 21-0, then A-back Gage Sokolowski scored from five yards about 30 seconds into the second quarter to give the Tigers a 28-0 halftime lead.
Murray High's only score of the third quarter was a 56-yard run from Jayden Curtis, who normally is a lineman on offense but occasionally is given the chance to carry the ball.
Murray High then finished the scoring with Cauley's second score of the night, a five-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and B-back Kainoa Olive's 25-yard scoring run with about five minutes left.
The Pilots finish the regular season at 1-9. Murray High will play Caldwell County next Friday night in the opening round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.