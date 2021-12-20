MURRAY — Murray High continued its hot start to the boys basketball season Saturday by hammering Owensboro Apollo, 73-48, at Taylor Gymnasium.
The win moved the Tigers to 6-0 on the season.
Defense continues to be the calling card of this Murray High team as they held the Eagles (0--8) to only four points in a second quarter, as the Tigers took a commanding 36-20 lead into the halftime break. The Tigers then held Apollo to single digits again in the third quarter, allowing nine points as the lead grew to 58-29, heading to the final stanza.
Forward Trey Boggess led the Tiger attack with 18 points, while reserve guard Caleb Gill continued his strong play by leading the Tigers with 17 points, and forward Lincoln English backed that with 11. Murray High also owned a 29-17 rebounding edge, while forcing 12 Eagle turnovers.
The Tigers also did this without starting guard Grant Whitaker, who was out because of an ankle injury that developed during Friday night’s win over Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
