May vs. Graves

Murray High's Drew May (2) tries a shot Tuesday night against Graves County at the Eagles Nest in Mayfield.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD — With an obvious height and athletic advantage, the visiting Murray High Tigers were able to pull ahead of the Graves County Eagles early, then hold them off down the stretch, winning 66-57 at the Eagles Nest Tuesday night. 

Four Tiger players scored in double figures and junior center Zavion Carman’s near triple-double paced Murray High for their second win in a row.