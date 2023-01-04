MAYFIELD — With an obvious height and athletic advantage, the visiting Murray High Tigers were able to pull ahead of the Graves County Eagles early, then hold them off down the stretch, winning 66-57 at the Eagles Nest Tuesday night.
Four Tiger players scored in double figures and junior center Zavion Carman’s near triple-double paced Murray High for their second win in a row.
The Tigers (6-7) were able to jump to a 14-9 lead, thanks to six points from junior Lincoln English and Carman’s first four rebounds in the game. Their defense was not to be outdone, however, as they held Graves County’s leading scorer, junior guard Lukas Pigg, to only four points in the first half.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Murray High outscored the Eagles (5-8) by four points as the Tigers’ perimeter shooting started connecting. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones hit his second 3-pointer of the half, shooting a perfect 2-for-2 on his 16th birthday no less, along with a pair of long balls from sophomore guard Kobe Watson, and one from junior guard Drew May. Murray High took a 34-25 lead into halftime.
The teams were neck-and-neck in the third, as the Tigers outscored the Eagles by two points, with junior guard Drew May leading the way with five points in the period.
The Eagles were able to use a run to cut the Tiger lead to as little as seven points with 45 seconds left in the game, after trailing by 14 points just two minutes earlier. Murray High junior guard Collin Wilson’s seven points in the quarter, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line helped the Tigers keep the Eagles from coming all the way back.
“I thought we played better,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “I thought we played really well against their zone tonight. Zavion and Lincoln were huge inside. Collin Wilson and Kobe Watson shot it well from three. Down the stretch I wish we could’ve kept the lead a little bit further out, but they made some shots down the stretch.”
English led the Tiger attack with 16 points and the state’s 10th-best rebounder, Carman, scored 10 points, had 12 rebounds and six assists. Wilson finished with 14 points, May had 12 points and six assists, Jones and Watson had six points each, and senior forward Kameron Murphy provided a spark in the second quarter with his two points and hustle.
