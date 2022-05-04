MURRAY — Murray High got its third straight baseball win by edging tough Carlisle County, 4-3 Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
The Tigers (10-12) broke a 2-2 tie with a run each in the fourth and fifth innings, then set down a threat from the Comets (14-8) after they scored a run in the seventh and had the tying run on base.
Carlisle had eight hits, compared to five for the Tigers but also committed three errors. Andrew Orr went the final 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four hits. He also had a double, while Kyle Crady was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Kobe Watson and Carson Tucker were both 1-for-3 with a run scored.
