MURRAY — It probably should not have been surprising that Saturday’s drawing for the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament, somehow, matched defending champion Murray High and Paducah Tilghman with one another.
These two programs have a somewhat long history when it comes to the postseason. Since 2001, in fact, tonight’s matchup at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus will mark the sixth time they have met in this event.
Murray High also would like to see the current trend of this series stay intact. The Tigers have won the last four times they have played the Blue Tornado, including last year’s rather surprising 64-34 blowout win in the semifinals.
As a matter of fact, Murray High has won the last four games overall with the Tornado with that streak beginning with a four-point regular-season win in 2021. Then the Tigers beat the Tornado 61-53 in that year’s regional with the same pattern continuing last year as Murray High won the regular-season battle by seven points before the surprisingly-easy win in the regional.
Tilghman has had the upper hand in these matchups too. In fact, starting with a 73-44 win in the 2001 regional, the Tornado put together a string of five straight wins in the series between ’01 and 2013 with Murray High breaking that streak with a four-point win in 2014.
Murray High has won eight of the 12 games played since 2014 with a 41-37 victory in 2016 coming in the region semifinals.
As for this season, the teams were to have met in January at Murray but that game was canceled due to winter weather. The Tigers are entering this year’s regional as champions of the 4th District after beating host Marshall County by three points in last week’s 4th District Tournament title game, making them the only team — boys or girls — from Calloway County to be playing this week at Murray State.
Tilghman enters as the runner-up from the 2nd District after losing for the third time this season to a McCracken County program that had won two region titles in a row before Murray High broke that streak last year.
Tipoff for tonight’s latest encounter is set for 6.
