MURRAY — It probably should not have been surprising that  Saturday’s drawing for the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament, somehow, matched defending champion Murray High and Paducah Tilghman with one another.

These two programs have a somewhat long history when it comes to the postseason. Since 2001, in fact, tonight’s matchup at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus will mark the sixth time they have met in this event.

Tags

Recommended for you