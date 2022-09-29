MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.

Leading 12-0 with only 35 seconds left, the Tigers had the Colonels pinned deep. On 4th-and-16 from their own 34-yard line, conventional football wisdom would have the Colonels punt and conceivably end the first half to avoid an even larger deficit.