MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
Leading 12-0 with only 35 seconds left, the Tigers had the Colonels pinned deep. On 4th-and-16 from their own 34-yard line, conventional football wisdom would have the Colonels punt and conceivably end the first half to avoid an even larger deficit.
Colonel head play-caller Blake Ladson, however, had the luxury of being able to gamble in that situation, due to the fact of possessing arguably the best player in this end of the state, electric junior quarterback Miles. Miles torched and broke ankles of Tiger defenders for most of the second half, but before that, he scored on an unlikely 66-yard scramble in that 4th-down situation to put Christian on the scoreboard, down only 12-7.
“That’s a tough pill to swallow,” said Bowling. “I don’t even know why they were actually even going for it. It was 4th-and 16 on their own 34-yard line and if they don’t get that, we’ve got another chance to score. It wasn’t a blown assignment; we were where we were supposed to be and we just whiffed on a tackle and when (Miles) got in the open field, that was going to happen. That was one particular play where he was going to score from 200 yards, it wouldn’t have mattered. We knew that he was going to be a threat going into the game and we were going to have to contain him and, if he ever got loose, it was going to be hard to get him on the ground. I thought we did a better job of that, with the exception of that one play, than we did last year. I think if we make that stop, we have a good chance to score again before half. It was a tough break for us.”
The Colonels were able to outscore the Tigers 27-8 to come from behind and pull away for the eventual victory, but not all of that could be blamed on the defense.
“I think offensively we kind of imploded a little bit and turned the ball over some, Bowling said. “When you do that, you put your defense in a bind and some tough situations. One of those (Colonel) touchdowns scored was a scoop-and-score from a fumble, and offensively it put us behind the eight ball in the second half and put our defense behind the eight ball, too. Defensively, I thought we were still playing hard and doing well except for the offense keeping them on the field.”
A couple of times late in the game, with the Tigers trailing, Christian County was facing 4th-and-short and even one defensive stop could have changed the outcome of the game. Twice on one drive, though, Miles drew the Tigers into an encroachment penalty via a hard count, giving the Colonels a fresh set of downs.
“That’s something we played a little different last week than we’ve been playing all year, trying to put pressure on him,” said Bowling. “We’ve worked on that (during practice this week) and spiking the ball at the end of the game. Little stuff that when you have a program in place you can take little steps here and there to fine-tune this and fine-tune that, like coaches in Mayfield and coaches that have been there for a long time they have that advantage that everybody already knows the system. We’re still just trying to learn offensive and defensive schemes to a degree. We’re further along than we were last year but we’re still implementing stuff. We have to pick and choose where our time goes in practice.”
In regards to Friday night’s opponent, the Fort Campbell Falcons (2-3), Bowling was complimentary and gave his limited insight due to not having faced them more than just last season.
“They’re going to be pretty athletic,” said Bowling. “They’re not the same Fort Campbell that we saw last year. I don’t know a whole lot about Fort Campbell’s system and how they do things but there’s a lot of new faces out there that weren’t out there last year. They have good size and we’re going to have to play football. These guys have got to understand that everybody on our schedule is going to be bigger than them and have a few more guys with speed. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve got a few guys with speed that may be as fast as anybody but other teams are going to have more of those guys than us so we’re going to have to more disciplined and not make mistakes and take care of the football.”
Murray’s game Friday night against the Falcons is scheduled for 7 p.m.
