MURRAY — When the Murray High football team travels to Morgantown tonight to play in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A playoffs, it will not only be facing a good Butler County Bears team, but the Tigers will also have to face themselves.
The Tigers (5-5) will be looking into a mirror as they will have a grind-it-out ground attack convention with the Bears (8-2), who have rushed for 2388 yards (compared to Murray’s 2961). Butler has averaged 238.8 rushing yards per game, but even more impressive is its defense.
The Bears have only allowed their opponents 13.5 points per game, which is good for the 22nd-best defense in the state and fourth in 2A.
“Defensively, they’re sound,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling as he enters his second playoff run with the Tigers. “They do a good job on pass defense and inside with the run. I feel like they’re going to try to keep us off the perimeter as much as they can. They’ve got some inside linebackers that are really good. They’ve got some defensive ends that have been out that are maybe coming back and we don’t know a whole lot about them, but we do know that they’re really solid and well coached on defense.”
This impressive stifling of offense is due mainly to several noteworthy individual performances by some Bear standouts.
Senior defensive back Brody Hunt is second in the state and leads 2A in interceptions with seven on the season. Fellow senior defensive backfield mate Luke Laughing is second in 2A in forced fumbles with four. Junior defensive lineman Logan Hargrove is fifth in the class in sacks and senior linebacker Carson Miller is 10th in 2A in tackles per game.
“Offensively, they have a 235-lb back that’s hard to tackle, hard to bring down,” said Bowling in regard to the Bears’ success running the ball. “They have a good scheme — zone, stretch, boot, bootleg pass, different formations — a lot like Caldwell (County) in that aspect. There’s something different almost every down. They’re well coached and do a good job and they’re a good football team.”
The Bears are solid on both sides of the ball and on their side of the mirror.
Murray’s side of the mirror is a bit foggy this year.
The Tigers have had some impressive wins and very well could be 8-2, instead of 5-5.
Starting the season with a valuable win over an improved Crittenden County team, followed by a romping of a talented, but young Calloway County Laker squad in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic rivalry matchup, the Tigers roared out of the gate.
Then the heat of the season increased as they traveled to Cadiz to face an explosive Trigg County Wildcat team that was a leader in the state in several offensive categories and won six of tits first seven games. A foiled two-point conversion resulted in the Tigers’ first loss of the year, in a game that was winnable. Then, undefeated Union County rolled into Ty Holland Stadium and did to the Tigers what it has done to almost everyone, win big, by a 54-30 score.
Then, Murray High let the game against Christian County slip away after leading by two scores in the first half. Big plays and the turnover bug doomed the Tigers in the second half, as they were outscored 34-8 after halftime.
Expected blowouts of Fort Campbell and Ballard Memorial helped the Tigers climb back above .500 for the season, followed by another frustrating close loss to 2A 1st District rival Caldwell that evened the record once again.
Then they welcomed top-ranked Mayfield into town and were missing a large chunk of their rushing offense due to injury and an ejection-caused suspension. This helped to foster a huge start for the Cardinals, along with multiple fumbles. The Tigers continued to fight, however, allowing Mayfield only 14 points after halftime in a 42-10 loss.
A convincing victory with a mostly lights-out defensive performance over an improved Fulton County team evened the win and loss column and capped the regular season for the Tigers.
Now, the Tigers will have to lean on a rushing attack that predicates their offense to controlling the ball and eating clock, keeping their opponents’ offense on the sideline. Their running backs are mostly healthy again and ready to roll.
The defense has improved more than it has regressed at times this season, and will need to step up to reflect more of what Bowling plans for his Tigers this postseason.
Murray High can be dangerous. If it chews up yards and clock, it is tough to beat. The schedule has tested it in many different ways.
“We’ve played some really good football teams,” said Bowling when asked why his squad can be dangerous. “We’ve seen athletic teams, great athletes at Union County and Christian County, some good quarterbacks at Trigg County, athletic backs at Mayfield that has athletes all over the field, we’ve seen a big back at Fulton County. We’ve seen a lot of different formations with Crittenden County, Caldwell throws a different formation at you with every play and runs a lot of trick plays. I think our schedule may be in our favor as far as playing this week and on into the playoffs and we should be ready for just about anything.”
If the Tigers cannot get the dropsies on passes and penalty issues aired out, it could be a short playoff run limited to the trip to Morgantown and back. Having more underclassman than upperclassman could end up exposing itself as a weakness for the Tigers, as well.
“Our youth is still a factor,” said Bowling. “This is a sport dominated by seniors and senior-laden teams which are usually the teams that are tough to beat. We don’t have that this year, but that’s no excuse for us. I don’t think anybody on our team feels that way. I feel like we can play with anybody and the guys feel that way too.”
If the Tigers do what they can do well, they probably won’t be reflecting back on their season just yet when tonight is over.
