Murray High vs. a big fella

Murray High defender Kamden Hudspeth (21) engages in a wrestling match for the ball with Fulton County runner back JShon Jones after Jones caught a pass Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium and also came under the attack of Tiger defenders Jeremiah Jones (7) and Isaiah Martin (2).

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —   When the Murray High football team travels to Morgantown tonight to play in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A playoffs, it will not only be facing a good Butler County Bears team, but the Tigers will also have to face themselves.

The Tigers (5-5) will be looking into a mirror as they will have a grind-it-out ground attack convention with the Bears (8-2), who have rushed for 2388 yards (compared to Murray’s 2961). Butler has averaged 238.8 rushing yards per game, but even more impressive is its defense.