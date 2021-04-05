MURRAY — Murray High’s Kade Gibson had his bat ready on Saturday, driving in four runs on three hits to lead the Tigers past University Heights, 8-1, on Saturday at Ty Holland Stadium.
Gibson drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the fourth and a single in the fifth.
Murray High grabbed an early lead. The Tigers scored on a single by Gibson in the first inning. Gibson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run
The Blazers then knotted the game up at 1-1 in the top of the second inning.
Murray High pulled away for good with one run in the second inning.
Nick Holcomb led the Tigers to victory on the mound.
He surrendered one run on one hit over five innings, striking out six.
Carson Garner and Andrew Orr entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Ian Tyler was on the pitcher’s mound for University Heights. Tyler lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs while striking out two.
Carson Tucker, Gibson, and Kyle Crady all managed multiple hits for Murray High
Gibson and Tucker each collected three hits to lead Murray High.
Murray High 10
Hickman County 2
The Murray High Tigers’ big inning was driven by walks by Austin Miller and Nathan Rogers and singles by Kade Gibson and Caden Kelly.
In the second inning, Murray High got its offense started. Holcomb singled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run.
The Tigers notched six runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from walks by Miller and Rogers, singles by Gibson and Kelly, a groundout by Holcomb, and a groundout by Andrew Orr.
Gibson was credited with the victory for Murray High. Gibson allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven. Kyle Crady threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Eli Armbruster was on the mound for the Falcons. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out three. Midyette, Carter, and Clark each contributed in relief for Hickman.
Murray High tallied 10 hits in the game. Carson Tucker and Crady each had multiple hits for the Tigers. Tucker went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Murray High in hits.
Murray High didn’t commit a single error in the field during the victory. Orr had the most chances in the field with nine.
