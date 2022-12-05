MURRAY — It was hard to tell which Murray High player played the best for the Tigers in their 73-53 boys basketball romping of Hopkinsville Friday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. A total team effort put the visiting Tigers down early, as Murray High stymied Hopkinsville with sharpshooting early and heady defense in the end.
Was the first half play of shooting guard Kobe Watson the key? The sophomore poured in all of his 18 points in the game in that stretch, connecting on his first three tries from behind the arc. He sparked the hometown Tigers at the first quarter buzzer when he faked out a defender at the top of the key and drained the shot from up top. He was 6-for-9 from deep in the game.
Or how about the play of forward Lincoln English? The junior has evolved his game from not just being a post presence, but also being able to hit for range. Friday night was also the primary ball handler against Hopkinsville’s full-court pressure. Multiple times in the game, he could be found actually playing point guard, crossing defenders up, going behind his back and driving the lane with spin moves and finger rolls. English finished the game with 18 points and four assists.
Center Zayvion Carman cannot be left out of the discussion either, however. The junior played maybe his best game as a Tiger, contributing a double-double and was at the right place at the right time all night. Carman finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds on an efficient 7-for-8 shooting performance.
Junior point guard Drew May has to be included, as well. He was nifty with his penetration and passing, especially early, as he helped Murray High to a 45-31 lead. May had all nine of his assists before halftime and pitched in five points of his own.
Don’t leave out junior Collin Wilson’s 13-point, five-rebound effort, along with his selfless, ball-diving-for hustle.
Old-school basketball traditionalists could also point to the Tigers’ defense as the key, when they clamped down on Hopkinsville try at a comeback. At the end of the third quarter, Murray High led 62-49, but then limited the visitors to only four points in the final period.
“It’s very encouraging as a coach,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis about his team’s play for the second game without leading-scorer Grant Whitaker out with injury. “I told the guys we’re doing this without having our whole, entire team and that’s very important. Kobe Watson shot the lights out tonight and he’s a big game player, big game shooter and I’m just proud of our guys and our effort and how they played their roles tonight.”
