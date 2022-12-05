MURRAY —  It was hard to tell which Murray High player played the best for the Tigers in their 73-53 boys basketball romping of Hopkinsville Friday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. A total team effort put the visiting Tigers down early, as Murray High  stymied Hopkinsville with sharpshooting early and heady defense in the end. 

Was the first half play of shooting guard Kobe Watson the key? The sophomore poured in all of his 18 points in the game in that stretch, connecting on his first three tries from behind the arc. He sparked the hometown Tigers at the first quarter buzzer when he faked out a defender at the top of the key and drained the shot from up top. He was 6-for-9 from deep in the game.