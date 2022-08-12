MURRAY — It took a little while longer than Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa and his Tigers wanted but they finally were able to start the 2022 season on Thursday night.
They watched their original opener become a victim of Mather Nature Tuesday at Trigg County as lightning simply would not leave the Cadiz area and canceled that match before it even started. Suffice it to say that the Tigers were quite pleased to see sunlight bathing the friendly confines of the Mallary France Soccer Complex as the opening kickoff approached against visiting Webster County. They also performed like it.
Murray High dominated play from the start and, after having a little trouble finding the net early, exploded in the second half with eight goals to win by knockout, 10-0, in a match called with a little more than 10 minutes left.
“To make a round trip to Cadiz and back was a little disappointing, but you don’t want anyone in danger,” Rosa said of Tuesday’s experience.”But I think (Thursday’s performance) shows that these guys were kind of amped up and ready to go.”
Webster (0-1-1) entered Thursday after opening its season with a 2-2 tie against a Caldwell County squad Murray High scrimmaged in the preseason and defeated 1-0. However, the Trojans were no match for a withering Tiger attack.
Murray High outshot Webster 20-4 Thursday, meaning it was 50% on shots on goal.
“When we’ve created chances (in the preseason), knock on wood, our success rate has been pretty high,” Rosa said.
Murray High led 2-0 at halftime after Nate Wyatt muscled his way to a goal with about 38 minutes left in the opening half, followed by a 30-yard-plus rocket from defender Gavin Harris off a Kellen Crouch feed about 15 minutes later.
Then came the avalanche as the Tigers finished the Trojans with eight goals in less than 30 minutes. Max Rosa (assisted by Wyatt) and Crouch both scored within seconds of each other with 34 minutes to go, followed by Jimmy Kjellberg’s rebound score with 25 minutes left. Brady Burkeen scored two goals, one on a long rainbow shot off a Harris pass, the other off a Rosa fast-break feed with about 17 minutes left to make the score 7-0.
Seconds later, Cameron Murphy scored off a Burkeen assist before Collier Crouch ended it with two more scores, one a Murphy feed, the other off a loose ball.
