MURRAYMurray High sent a big, disruptive wave crashing into Marshall County’s plans of earning the top seed of the 4th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday.

Marshall entered Tuesday’s contest unbeaten in district play after taking two very hard-earned wins against Calloway County in back-to-back contests. However, the Tigers’ 10-7 win at Draffenville, in which they had to withstand a big bid from the host Marshals (13-9, 2-1 in district play) to overcome a 10-1 deficit at the start of the bottom of the seventh inning, has now created a huge chance for the Tigers (9-9, 1-0 in district play).

Tags

Recommended for you