MURRAY — Murray High sent a big, disruptive wave crashing into Marshall County’s plans of earning the top seed of the 4th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday.
Marshall entered Tuesday’s contest unbeaten in district play after taking two very hard-earned wins against Calloway County in back-to-back contests. However, the Tigers’ 10-7 win at Draffenville, in which they had to withstand a big bid from the host Marshals (13-9, 2-1 in district play) to overcome a 10-1 deficit at the start of the bottom of the seventh inning, has now created a huge chance for the Tigers (9-9, 1-0 in district play).
Weather permitting, Murray High will have a second crack at Marshall today in a game set for a 5:30 p.m. start at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray. With a win, the Tigers would put themselves in position to take that No. 1 seed, provided they could handle Calloway (8-11, 0-2 in district play) in two games next week.
However, as the two games between the Lakers and Marshals showed last week, Calloway will probably be a very tough nut to crack. Marshall got its two wins in games where it had to work really hard to simply survive.
In the first game, last Tuesday at Draffenville, Calloway almost erased a 4-0 deficit in falling short by a 4-3 score. The Lakers had the bases loaded and had scored a run in the sixth, but could not continue the comeback to tie or perhaps take the lead and the Lakers threatened again in the seventh but could not score. Then came last Thursday, when the Marshals took a huge early lead at Laker Field in Murray, only to have Calloway come storming back into the game and cutting what had been a 10-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth to only 10-8 and having had the bases loaded when that frame finally came to an end.
Marshall was able to pull away with three runs in the seventh and ultimately won, 13-8.
Marshall has had a reputation for being a hard-hitting and high-scoring team this season, yet it was the Tigers winning a very busy hits battle, 15-11, Tuesday at Draffenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.