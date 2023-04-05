MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — In what is becoming the theme for local baseball and softball teams so far this season, there was yet another crazy game on Tuesday.
This time, it was Murray High’s baseball team cranking the drama meter to its highest levels as it engaged in an absolute slugfest with fellow Kentucky representative Ashland Paul Blazer at the ongoing Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. By the time the dust had settled, Murray High had emerged with a win by the ridiculous score of 16-13 in eight innings.
The Tigers (who improved to 5-4 with the win) scored six times in the top of the eighth to take a six-run lead. The Tomcats (a hard-luck 3-11with the loss after several defeats by close margins) kept the crowd on its toes by scoring three times in their half of the eighth before finally succumbing.
Murray High’s six-run eighth countered the six-run fourth from Ashland that had given the Tomcats a 10-7 lead after Murray High started the game by scoring five times in the top of the first. However, it was the Tigers finding a way to hold the Tomcats scoreless through the seventh that enabled them to send the game to extras by scoring twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Dylan Jennings had the biggest part in shutting down the Ashland attack by pitching four innings and allowing only the three runs in the eighth, two of them earned, on only four hits with five strikeouts. Carson Tucker got the save by not allowing a hit in and only surrendering one walk in 2/3 of an inning on the mound.
Murray had seven extra base hits with Abram McNutt’s three doubles leading that charge on a day he was 3-for-5 at the plate with seven RBIs. Tucker also showed what he can do with his bat, going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and five runs scored. Cody Garner was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Avery Starks was 2-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Jack Elmore was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Nicholas Bell also got in on the act with a 1-for-4 day and two runs scored.
Ashland outhit the Tigers, 15-14, with both teams committing four errors.
