Jennings

Murray High's Dylan Jennings was huge on the mound Tuesday against Ashland Blazer.

 

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — In what is becoming the theme for local baseball and softball teams so far this season, there was yet another crazy game on Tuesday.

This time, it was Murray High’s baseball team cranking the drama meter to its highest levels as it engaged in an absolute slugfest with fellow Kentucky representative Ashland Paul Blazer at the ongoing Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. By the time the dust had settled, Murray High had emerged with a win by the ridiculous score of 16-13 in eight innings. 

