PADUCAH — Host Paducah Tilghman scored the first eight points of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest with Murray High,
And even though there were several ebbs and flows for the rest of the game, that was, pretty much, the determining factor. Murray High pulled within as little as five points, while Tilghman pushed the lead to as large as 13., but, when all was said and done, that early start was the key as the Lady Blue Tornado took a 38-27 win at Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
The Lady Tigers (1-3) pulled within 32-27 with about five minutes left on a Kendyll English basket off a Tilghman turnover but that was immediately answered by a score from Dasia Garland to push the lead back to seven points and the Lady Tigers never got closer.
Tilghman (2-0) was not allowed to get away entirely because Murray High’s defense was strong, not allowing Tilghman to capitalize on many of the 27 turnovers Murray High committed. In return, though, the Lady Tigers could not take advantage of 15 Lady Tornado miscues, 12 of which came in the second half.
Forward Alyssa Daughrity led Murray High with 11 points with English ending with 10. Tilghman was led by Garland’s 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.