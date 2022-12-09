Daughrity and Smith

Murray High forward Alyssa Daughrity maintains control of the ball as teammate Mylee Smith tries to avoid crashing into her earlier this season against Hickman County at Murray.

 Ledger & Times file photo

PADUCAH — Host Paducah Tilghman scored the first eight points of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest with Murray High,

And even though there were several ebbs and flows for the rest of the game, that was, pretty much, the determining factor. Murray High pulled within as little as five points, while Tilghman pushed the lead to as large as 13., but, when all was said and done, that early start was the key as the Lady Blue Tornado took a 38-27 win at Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.