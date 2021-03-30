MURRAY — A double by Leyton Patterson helped the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado to an 8-1 win over the Murray High Tigers on Monday night at Ty Holland Stadium
It was a pitching duel through the first four innings. Both pitchers faced adversity but were able to hold the other offense in check.
In the third inning, Tilghman had a runner on first and second, but Murray High hurler Nickolas Holcomb got a timely ground ball to get out of the inning.
Tilghman started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. John Kiebler scored on a steal of home to put the Blue Tornado up 1-0.
After that score the Tigers put in a new pitcher in Carson Tucker, who struggled early and allowed another Blue Tornado run. Zion LaGrone scored on a sacrifice fly from Gunner Massey to give Tilghman a 2-0 lead, going into the fifth.
Pitcher Justin West struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth quickly in order. Murray then allowed a Tilghman runner to get to third base in the fifth.
Jack Hutcheson hit a rocket shot back to Tucker. Tucker caught the ball and threw the ball over to third for a double play. Tucker then got a force out at third to get out of the inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Tigers put in a new pitcher in Kade Gibson. Then, the Blue Tornado got back to scoring, starting with a long LaGrone single that advanced a runner from first to third.
That was followed by a long double by Patterson to score three runs after the bases were loaded. The double resulted in a 5-0 lead.
Levin East came in during the bottom of the sixth to replace West.
West allowed three hits with 12 strikeouts in his five innings of work.
Murray High got on the board in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly that scored Gibson from third on a missed throw at home.
East finished out the game after that score, holding Murray High to no more runs in the game.
Tilghman added 3 more runs in the seventh to seal the win.
