MURRAY — The second game that the Murray High Lady Tigers played Thursday in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic did not go like they would have hoped, as they lost to the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado, 49-23.
The Lady Tigers (4-5) had a problem with turnovers as they had 33 of them over the course of the game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The majority of those turnovers were in the first half, as the Lady Tigers had 22 of those miscues in the first two quarters. That kept Murray High from getting into an offensive flow.
Freshman forward Kendyll English was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers with six points. Eighth-grade guard Kaydence Kindle also contributed five points, as well as one of the team’s two made 3-pointers in the game.
The defense of the Lady Tornado (7-1 with the win) was very active, as well as very physical throughout the game. Tilghman ran a full-court defense for the majority of the game that seemed to be effective against the Lady Tigers.
“I needed to do a better job of having us prepared. That game we’re just going to throw away, because that is not who we are,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust.
The Lady Tigers are back to action at 1:30 this afternoon when they face Todd County Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.