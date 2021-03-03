DRAFFENVILLE — A busy stretch of three games in four days, two of which went into overtime, gassed the Murray High Tigers enough to let a late lead slip to Marshall County as they fell 51-49 in Conder Gymnasium in Draffenville Tuesday night.
A 20-point effort, including seven in the final quarter, from Marshals point guard Zion Harmon helped Marshall come from nine points down with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Murray High started slowly, letting the Marshals jump out to an 11-6 lead with just under two minutes to play in the opening period, but a Gabe Taylor 3-pointer from the right wing and sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s basket in the paint tied the score at 11-11. Another Marshal score gave them home team a slight 13-11 lead after one quarter.
An 11-0 run saw the Tigers storm out of the gate to start the second quarter and Whitaker scored eight of his 24 points in the period. The Tiger defense also turned it on as it held the Marshals to only three points in the quarter. The Tigers led 25-16 going into the locker room.
The Marshals outscored the Tigers 15-10 in the 3rd quarter and only trailed 35-31 going into the fourth quarter.
A Harmon layup with 3:55 left in the game gave the Marshals the lead for good and the exhausted Tigers didn’t have enough left in the tank to make a comeback.
Besides Whitaker, junior point guard Charqwan McCallister had nine points, senior guard Taylor had six, junior forward Trey Boggess and freshman guard Drew May each had five points for Murray.
Lady Marshals dominate Lady Tigers in district play
DRAFFENVILLE —Playing without senior point guard Makenzie Turley for the whole game and senior guard Angela Gierhart for the 2nd half, the Murray High Lady Tigers were not able to overcome the Marshall County Marshal’s height, speed and athleticism, and fell 65-10 in Reed Condor Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Murray (8-7) struggled all night to get good looks at the basket and a multitude of turnovers cost the Tigers against the number two ranked team in the state. The Marshals (18-1) ran their winning streak to 18 games in a row and played like a favorite to win the Sweet 16 as they hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer early, and totaled a ridiculous 13-for-20 in the game, and had their way with the Tigers on the offensive end.
