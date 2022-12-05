Carman

Murray center Zayvion Carman tries to get to the basket against Montgomery Bell Academy’s Joshua Roberts in the Tigers’ 55-49 win over the Big Red Saturday at the 2022 Marshall County Hoopfest. The junior had an impressive 15-rebound performance, as well as scoring eight points for the Tigers.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Always one of the more prestigious events in the high school basketball season, Marshall County Hoopfest provided the Murray High Tigers another opportunity to gauge just how good their team can be, and they did not disappoint Saturday. 

Trailing at an arm’s length for most of the game, the Tigers (3-0) rallied down the stretch behind sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 16 points and six rebounds to defeat powerful Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville), 55-49, in front of a big crowd in Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.