DRAFFENVILLE — Always one of the more prestigious events in the high school basketball season, Marshall County Hoopfest provided the Murray High Tigers another opportunity to gauge just how good their team can be, and they did not disappoint Saturday.
Trailing at an arm’s length for most of the game, the Tigers (3-0) rallied down the stretch behind sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 16 points and six rebounds to defeat powerful Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville), 55-49, in front of a big crowd in Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.
A sluggish start for the Tigers might have been attributed to being less than 24 hours removed from an impressive win over Hopkinsville the previous night. They did not seem to have the normal, frenetic bounce in their play and, combined with missing senior guard and leader Grant Whitaker for the third straight game due to a hand injury, the recipe for a first loss was in place.
The Big Red (1-2) was able to start pulling ahead, outscoring the Tigers 13-10 in the second quarter, to take a 26-23 lead into halftime.
Watson sparked the Tigers to start the second half, draining a 3-pointer from the right wing, and the Tigers were able to outscore MBA 14-13 in the third quarter, also thanks in part to junior forward Lincoln English’s four points in the quarter.
Another contributing factor was the inspiring play of center Zayvion Carman. The junior had a double-double performance Friday night and tried to outdo himself Saturday as he pulled in 15 rebounds to help give the Tigers more scoring opportunities, while contributed eight points as well.
The Tigers won the final quarter, 18-10, using a couple of huge 3-pointers from Watson, along with somewhat effective free-throw shooting down the stretch to help the Tigers hold on and get the win.
English pitched in 14 points for Murray High, while junior guard Collin Wilson had 11, junior guard Drew May had four and sophomore Jeremiah Jones had two.
Watson was named the game’s MVP.
“It felt great being named MVP, especially with the start to the season I have had,” said Watson. “I started off the game today a little sluggish, but in the second half, I started to pick it up and make more shots. I also couldn’t have done this without all the other guys on my team getting big rebounds or making amazing passes to me. Even though I was named MVP of the game, it was a team effort at the end of the day to pull out a big win against a solid MBA team.”
Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis was proud of his team and how they were able to preserve on tired legs.
“Our guys were really tired today and we fought through it,” said Curtis. “We’ve been pumping Pedialyte and water in them for the last 12 or so hours. We had some tired legs, and we couldn’t contest some shots, but the guys rode it out. I told them if they want to get to the state tournament, that’s what the games look like.”
