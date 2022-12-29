SCOTTSVILLE — Coach David Brown’s Calloway County Lakers continued play in the prestigious Lady Invitational of the South basketball tournament on Wednesday morning. The Lakers struggled out of the gate against the defensive pressure of the Daviess County Lady Panthers and the hot first-quarter shooting of Adylan Ayer before dropping a 58-52 decision.
Ayer pumped in 15 of her games high 26 points in the first quarter. The senior connected on six field goals in the opening frame and a pair of three-pointers. As the period came to a close Ayer had outscored the entire Calloway County squad to help stake her Lady Panthers to a 24-12 lead.
Brown was looking for his Lakers squad to put four quarters of solid play together for the first time since their December 2nd victory of Webster County. While he may not have gotten the complete performance he wanted the first-year Calloway County skipper had to be pleased with the fight his young team displayed after falling behind early.
It became apparent early that Brown was not going to get a complete game of great play out of his team as Calloway County turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions. The Lakers looked hurried by the Daviess County full-court press throughout the first half. Constant defensive pressure took its toll on the youthful Lakers and kept them from getting closer than 10 points after falling behind 17-7 halfway through the opening quarter. Calloway County committed 14 first-half turnovers but only trailed 31-18 at the half.
The halftime deficit could have been much worse for the Lakers. Brown decided that his team needed to do something different on defense to slow down Ayer. The Calloway County coach turned to freshman Jaiden Koch. The Lakers switched to a box and one defense and Koch was given the responsibility of chasing Ayer.
The ploy worked to near perfection in the second quarter. Koch harrassed Daviess County’s leading scorer and denied her the ball. Ayer only managed one field goal attempt in the frame while the Lady Panthers shot an abysmal 21 percent from the field and committed five turnovers.
Brown was proud of the defensive effort from his standout freshman.
“Jaidan Koch did a great job of locking down their leading scorer”, Brown said after the game.
The problem for Brown’s squad was that their struggles on offense got even worse. The Lakers only managed to connect on 2/9 from the field while turning the ball over nine times in the second quarter. Despite holding Ayer scoreless in the second the Lakers could not cut into the lead and trailed 31-18 at the half.
Ayer gave Daviess County its biggest lead of the night when she buried her third triple on a baseline out-of-bounds play with 4:45 left in the game. It looked like the Lady Panthers were going to cruise to an easy win but the Lakers were not ready to go away.
Sayler Lowe scored inside on the Lakers’ ensuing possession. Lowe’s bucket keyed a 16-4 Calloway County scoring run over the next 3:38. A pair of Lowe free throws cut the lead to 52-47 with :52 left in the contest. It was the closest the Lakers had been since early in the first quarter.
Lowe scored six of her team-high 21 points during the run and amassed 16 points in the fourth quarter. Koch pumped in eight of her 15 points in the span while Carson McReynolds added a basket in the paint.
The Lady Panthers connected on enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the charging Lakers. Daviess County moved to 4-7 with the win while Calloway County fell to 1-8.
The Lakers outrebounded Daviess County 47-37 with an impressive 20 offensive rebounds. Lowe led the effort with nine boards while Carson Reynolds and Lexi McClure each had seven. Koch grabbed six rebounds and Addi Schumacher snagged six rebounds to go along with her nine points.
The competitive fire of his team left Brown feeling optimistic about the season moving forward.
“The team competed and never gave up,” Brown said. “We had some shots that did not fall for us. As a team, we are learning to compete and not quit. Their willingness to not give up and continue to battle will pay off for us later.”
Calloway concludes play at 9:30 this morning against Central Hardin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.