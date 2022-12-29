SCOTTSVILLE — Coach David Brown’s Calloway County Lakers continued play in the prestigious Lady Invitational of the South basketball tournament on Wednesday morning. The Lakers struggled out of the gate against the defensive pressure of the Daviess County Lady Panthers and the hot first-quarter shooting of Adylan Ayer before dropping a 58-52 decision. 

Ayer pumped in 15 of her games high 26 points in the first quarter. The senior connected on six field goals in the opening frame and a pair of three-pointers. As the period came to a close Ayer had outscored the entire Calloway County squad to help stake her Lady Panthers to a 24-12 lead.