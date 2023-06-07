MURRAY — Shauna Traylor said Tuesday that her decision to relinquish the head coaching position for the Murray High girls soccer program after nine seasons was not an easy one.
After a 2022 campaign that ended with a 15-6 mark, an appearance in the Region 1 Tournament and the knowledge that the 2023 edition has the potential to be very good, it is understandable why Traylor wanted to continue coaching the Lady Tigers. However, she said this decision was driven by a higher power.
“As much as I love soccer and still really, really want to coach, I think God is really telling me it is time to put it aside for the time being until that door opens again. Right now, that door is kind of shut,” she said of how her responsibilities to her family took precedence. Traylor and husband Zack are the parents of three young boys — Tripp, 5, Owen, 3, and Gibbs, who just turned 2.
“I think a lot of people were worried when I resigned (after last season). They thought I was moving off somewhere and would be coaching somewhere else or teaching somewhere else, but I assured them that this was not the case.”
She will continue with her “daytime” job, that as a physical education teacher at Murray Elementary School, which is where she has called her place of employment the past seven years. She had been splitting time between Murray Elementary and Murray Middle for two years before going solely to Murray Elementary. A Calloway County alum, who went by the last name of “Wicker” in those days, she started teaching at Murray Middle after graduating from Murray State, where she had been a starter for its soccer program.
Two seasons into her Murray High tenure, the Lady Tigers uncorked a monster season, going 22-4, breaking the school record for goals in a single season, and stormed their way to both the 4th District and Region 1 titles. A loss to Henderson County in a driving rainstorm in Henderson, though, ended that run. Traylor leaves the Lady Tigers having won 125 matches.
“If you had given me this team when I was older, I think I would’ve understood a little more how really special these players are. I was kind of like, ‘Wow! This is how it’s going to be. I have the most talented team ever,’” she said, noting that the team Murray High handled quite easily for both district and region titles was not state power and fellow 4th District representative Marshall County, but lesser-known 4th District member Graves County.
Eventually, Marshall regained its footing and has now won the last six region titles in a row, another reminder that things do not stay the same forever.
And it would be the Lady Marshals that ended a huge postseason run for the Lady Tigers in 2020, with a narrow 3-2 win in the region final at Paducah a week after the Lady Marshals had thrashed Murray High in the district title match, 9-2. This came one night after the Lady Tigers came back to upend a very good McCracken County team, 4-3, in overtime after trailing 3-0 at halftime.
“That was awesome. That was just a great game,” Traylor said of that comeback that had come on the heels of the Lady Tigers finding a way to top higher-seeded Graves in the 4th District semifinals to qualify for the regional. “That team ended up being very good and I had told my assistant coaches that I knew they could do it. I just didn’t know if they ever would.
“What I remember most about that team is that we really had to coach them, but they wound up executing the game plan and we had great leadership with our seniors and juniors and a great buy-in from our freshmen and sophomores. That is what creates a good team and you can really see it when everyone is on the same page and buying in and having good leadership.”
One of her assistants for that 2020 team, Michael Mangold, has been tabbed to take the head coaching position. His wife, Lindey (formerly Hunt, a Murray High alum), who was a teammate of Traylor’s at Murray State, will remain as the junior varsity coach. Traylor said Mangold is inheriting a strong team, one that she said she would have loved to have coached.
“There’s never a good time to stop coaching unless you retire officially. You always have players and groups that you connect with, even the upcoming ones I taught and persuaded to play (she said several of her female P.E. students eventually became Lady Tigers),” she said. “Now, I look at how they’re older and bigger, so I’m really going to miss them.”
She will not be far away, though. She said she has already talked with Mangold about making visits to practice. She also said she will have the chance to participate in what has become a Traylor family tradition the past several years — watching matches at the Mallary France Soccer Complex from an unobstructed view inside the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts. That is how Zack has done it while keeping watch over the boys.
“It’s like a giant playpen, and it’s worked,” she said, laughing. Then, she returned to the issue at hand.
“It was probably the hardest decision I’ve made as an adult, and probably in my life. But I’m very satisfied with the decision.”
