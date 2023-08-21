CADIZ — Last year, playing in close football games was not a common occurrence for Calloway County.
A nightmarish preseason that resulted in double digit injuries, combined with more injuries to key players at the beginning season doomed the Lakers, leaving them way younger and less deep than almost every opponent. To say the least, it was a tough go for Calloway, ending with no wins in 10 outings.
That is why as Saturday’s opener with Harrison County entered the final minutes with the Lakers holding a small lead, the feelings of the players on the bench and the fans in the seats of Perdue Field in Cadiz were mutual. They were loud. Almost primal.
They wanted this game ... badly.
Unfortunately, the strength, elusiveness and flat-out moxie of Harrison quarterback Kaydon Custard was simply too much to overcome. All day, he was a problem (with an insane 355 rushing yards) and he was that when it counted most. His legs set up one score, while he crossed the goal line once himself, in the final four minutes as the Thorobreds came back to win a thriller, 40-33, in the first game of the Trigg County Wildcat Football Bowl Game.
“We knew when we signed up to play this game that the quarterback was an issue,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team was unable to contain Custard’s ability to either get to the edge or wiggle his way out of seemingly sure tackles. This ability also allowed him to buy time in finding receivers downfield as he ended with two rushing scores and three through the air as he was 19-of-34 for 231 more yards with an interception.
“He’s just a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid. He keeps his composure, and we knew he may be the best player on the field, and I think he showed that tonight, for a sure. What a warrior he is!”
That said, in spite of Custard’s dominance, it was the Lakers who were in position to end a losing skid that dates back to the 2021 season. With 8:37 left in the game, quarterback Wyatt Robbins (19-of-25 for 263 yards and three scores) lofted a perfect lob over the Thorobred defense that found a streaking Price Aycock (six catches for 135 yards) for 55 yards and a touchdown that put the Lakers up, 33-28.
It was the second time that combination clicked for six Saturday. A great catch over a defender resulted in a 28-yard TD and a 14-6 lead late in the second quarter. Aycock had also put the Lakers on the scoreboard first with a short scoring run in the first quarter.
Calloway also gave itself a chance to win on defense, in spite of the obvious statistical disaster Custard’s legs were causing. Four times, the Lakers stopped Harrison in the red zone, three of which were inside the 10-yard line.
The Calloway offense also responded with running back Shaun Phillips (111 yards on 18 carries) opening the third quarter with an eight-yard run for a 21-14 lead. Logan Smith later added a 15-yard catch-and-run TD from Robbins that pulled Calloway within 28-27 after Custard’s three-yard run and nine-yard pass to receiver Tanner Tumey ended the first two possessions of the third quarter with TDs for the Thorobreds.
“Our kids are fighters,” Champion said. “They grind hard. I mean, these kids had to do it all last year (many as freshman facing much more physically and mentally mature upperclassmen) with a lot of odds stacked against them.”
However, the Lakers also made some big miscues that served to cancel out those defensive stands, namely four turnovers, all on fumbles, two on special teams. The Lakers also were not able to pounce on a Custard fumble in Calloway territory with the Lakers still leading in the final five minutes. That led to another Custard fumble near the goal line that the Thorobreds also recovered to take the lead for good at 34-33 with 3:29 left.
Harrison then tried an onsides kick that the Lakers could not field. After a big run deep into Calloway territory, Custard’s five-yard score with 2:12 left put the Thorobreds up by seven.
Calloway still had a chance, though, and did advance the ball into Harrison territory but the drive ended with a failed fourth-down attempt, allowing the Thorobreds to run out the clock.
