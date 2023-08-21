CADIZ — The waiting is over.
Murray High football fans had to do a lot of waiting, in more ways than one, leading up to the Tigers’ 41-21 victory over Trigg County in the season-opener Saturday night.
With the kickoff originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Cadiz for the 2023 Lake Area Bowl, kickoff didn’t actually happen until more than two hours later, due to being the second matchup in a doubleheader, following the contest between Calloway County and Harrison County. But when the pads started to collide, the Tigers finally got their answer as to what the Melvin Cunningham era was going to look like.
Trailing 7-0 after a 44-yard TD pass for the hometown Wildcats, senior quarterback Collin Wilson drove the Tigers down the field, and from the Trigg 3-yard line, faked left and rolled right to find senior wide receiver Kamden Hudspeth open in the right side of the end zone to tie the game.
Then the defense was waiting to show off.
After the first score for the Wildcats, new Defensive Coordinator Hugo Hernandez’s defense showed up and put on a show for the next 29 minutes, not allowing Trigg to score again until 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
While the defense was thwarting the Wildcats, Wilson and the new-look offense impressed.
After a goal-line stop that forced a missed Trigg field goal, Wilson drove the Tigers down the field again. This time, on 3rd-and-17, freshman receiver Daven Hood balled out and bailed out a Tiger drive with a spectacular grab of a pass that was deflected off a defended Tiger receivers’ hands near midfield to keep the drive alive.
The play set up a 16-yard option pitch and run from Wilson to speedy senior wide receiver Zavion Carman around the right side into the corner of the end zone to give the Tigers the lead for good at 13-7 with 5:22 left until halftime.
The defense came up big again, forcing a Trigg fumble inside the Tiger 10, allowing Murray High to escape to go to the locker room holding that six-point lead.
Another long drive to start the second half was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run for senior running back Kainoa Olive with 9:49 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 20-7. The defense again followed with yet another defensive stop, this time at midfield on 4th-and-2, stuffing a Trigg ball carrier in the middle with 6:19 left.
A 10-yard touchdown run from the always steady Wilson put Murray up 27-7 with 3:40 left, followed by a defensive lapse on a 71-yard touchdown pass for the Wildcats to make the score 27-14 at the end of the quarter.
A shifty 10-yard run for Wilson on third down kept the next Tiger drive alive and kept the clock running in the following series. Then, in almost a carbon-copy of the first touchdown pass and from almost the same spot, Wilson sent Hood in motion from the left side, juked left after receiving the shotgun snap and rolled right.
This time, he found Hood in the end zone, and overthrew him a bit, but Hood would unnaturally twist his body and stretch his left arm back and make a sensational highlight, one-handed grab falling backwards into the end zone to give Murray High a 34-14 lead with 5:14 left in the game.
Trigg would quickly drive the field and score with 3:27 left to cut the lead to 34-21, but Wilson would answer on a 28-yard scamper up the middle to ice the game and Cunningham’s debut with 1:40 left on the clock early Sunday morning.
Wilson, who seems made to flourish in Cunningham’s offense, finished with 212 yards through the air on 14-of-21 passing with two passing scores, along with leading the team in rushing with 67 yards and two more scores. Hood would lead the team in receiving with 79 yards and a score.
“I thought we did some good things, but we’ve got a lot to work on,” said Cunningham. “We had eight possessions, and we didn’t score on two of them, so we have a lot of work to do. I thought they did do a good job of coming out after halftime, I will say that. They started taking away some things we did in the first half, so we made some adjustments after halftime, and we were able to put up points.
“I’m proud of the way we played, but we’ve still got room for improvement.”
Tiger fans have been waiting years for this type of exciting offense. They waited all summer to see what kind of football Cunningham would bring. They waited most of the night to finally get to see it in action.
It was worth the wait.
