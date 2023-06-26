MURRAY — There were two indelible moments in the final weeks of Calloway County alum Travis Turner’s tenure as the Lakers’ head baseball coach.
He had indicated earlier in the season that this would indeed be his last go-round at his alma mater, from which he graduated in 1991. He would retire from high school coaching. So, it was fitting that both of these moments happened at a place he dearly respects — Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park at Murray Middle School, home of the Lakers’ archrival, Murray High. It is also a place where he had many fond memories.
During the Lakers’ 7-6 loss to the Tigers in the second game of The Murray Bank Cross-town Classic, he engaged in a conversation as he stood near third base. As the Lakers were recovering from a 5-0 deficit to actually take the lead, he remembered how, several years earlier, he hit the go-ahead home run into the concrete seating area behind the left-field fence in the ’91 4th District Tournament against Mayfield.
About two weeks later, Calloway was back at this venerable venue for a 4th tourney battle with Murray High that more than matched its pregame billing. Calloway won in a dramatic game, 3-2, that went 10 long innings. During the seventh inning, obviously having fun participating in this game, he uttered to Murray High’s coaches, “You know what? I’m going to have to check myself into this game!”
Everyone had a good laugh in the midst of an increasingly pressure-packed situation.
“That’s the idea … that we could do it one more time and that’s what we try to get these boys to understand … that’s why you want to love what you’re doing while you’re doing it because you’ll turn around twice and you’re 50 and all you can do is coach or watch or cheer,” Turner said after his last game, a very competitive 3-1 loss in the Region 1 Tournament at Paducah to a McCracken County team that still has not lost a game in a regional since coming into existence in 2014. Calloway gave McCracken its closest game in the tournament and, for the second year in a row, actually led the Mustangs before they came back to win.
“The ability to compete (despite being outgunned badly in overall experience as McCracken fielded a team with more than 20 upperclassman, while the Lakers, in many cases, played middle schoolers and freshmen) is what gave us a shot all night and I’ll be forever thankful that we had that kind of effort and belief.”
Turner admitted throughout his seven-year coaching career that the Lakers’ record probably would suffer from playing one of the toughest schedules every year. All in all, it was far from terrible — a final worksheet of 97-122.
However, the proof in the pudding was postseason play with that tough schedule in place to prepare his teams for that time of year. Calloway only missed the regional once, his first season in 2016. The Lakers advanced to the semifinals of the regional four times and took the 4th District title in his second season with an 18-12 mark.
And speaking of compete, Turner’s Lakers displayed a never-say-die attitude that seemed to really rise in his final two seasons. For starters, Calloway beat one of the premier powers in the commonwealth — Owensboro Apollo — by a mind-boggling 29-15 score last year. No one saw that coming. They also kept their season alive by beating Mayfield in last year’s regional at Draffenville after trailing by four runs.
This past season, the Lakers were known for comebacks. Sometimes, they fell short. Other times, they erased a 9-3 seventh-inning deficit to visiting Hickman County with a shocking seven-run eruption to win, 10-9.
Yes, it seems easy to understand why Turner, a standout for Calloway in his playing days, helping Calloway to the region title game two years in a row and going on to play collegiately at Murray State and Bellarmine, might have wanted to dust off the glove, grab a bat and play again in games like that.
“The greatest compliment you can have as a coach is that the team is a reflection of you and, along with assistants (Jamie McDaniel and Jonah Brannon), we all hope that was the case,” said Turner, husband of Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner, who is leaving as son Cadwell completes his Laker career as well. He and teammate Braden Pingel, both of whom Travis coached for several years in their younger days, will now take their talents to Rend Lake College in Illinois to continue their careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.