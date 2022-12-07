Wilson

Murray High Tiger guard Collin Wilson tries to drive the lane against the University Heights defense on Tuesday night. The junior led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — In a slippery, humid, Taylor Gymnasium Tuesday night, the Murray High Tigers slipped up for the first time this season, losing to the visiting University Heights Academy Blazers 60-53. 

After falling behind by as many as 16 points due to ten turnovers in the opening half, the shorthanded Tigers (3-1) slid into a deficit that they trimmed to as little as six points, but just couldn’t eventually overcome.