MURRAY — In a slippery, humid, Taylor Gymnasium Tuesday night, the Murray High Tigers slipped up for the first time this season, losing to the visiting University Heights Academy Blazers 60-53.
After falling behind by as many as 16 points due to ten turnovers in the opening half, the shorthanded Tigers (3-1) slid into a deficit that they trimmed to as little as six points, but just couldn’t eventually overcome.
A long, athletic UHA team (1-0) sped the Tigers up in the first quarter and jumped out to a seven-point lead at 12-5, but Murray stormed back at the close of the first quarter to tie the game at 14-14 on a layup underneath at the buzzer from sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones off a feed from junior point guard Drew May to show the visitors they weren’t going away that easy. Then the wheels fell off for the Tigers.
Then the second quarter saw another lapse of taking care of the ball for Murray as UHA dominated the period 27-11 thanks to six Blazer players scoring at least three points and the Tigers committing seven turnovers, half of their total in the game. Two free throws for sophomore guard Kobe Watson ended a 9-0 run for UHA and a right-side layup for senior forward Kam Murphy from Jones helped the Tigers cut the Blazer lead to 36-24 with 0:20 seconds left before halftime. But a flurry of Murray mistakes before the teams would head to the locker room would gift UHA five more points and the score at the break was 41-25.
The relentless UHA pressure defense held Murray’s top two leading scorers, English and Watson who average 31.7 PPG between them, to just one field goal in the half and four points. They only allowed the sharpshooting Watson one errant 3-point attempt in the half, as well. Coming into the game, the Tigers had shot a scorching 51% from the floor through their first three games, but on this night, only managed to 15-for-44 in the game, for a pedestrian 34% by their standards so far.
The second half saw an invigorated Tiger defense and a bit of an offensive spark, as they outplayed UHA 11-9 in the 3rd quarter, thanks mostly to a six-point, five-rebound effort from center Zayvion Carman, who kept Murray in the game with an emotional, masterful 16-rebound performance. Without the junior’s play on the glass, UHA probably runs Murray out of Taylor Gymnasium for the night.
Murray clawed as close as six points late with 1:55 left in the game on a Collin Wilson 3-pointer from the corner, but it wasn’t enough to get over the hump. The junior guard led the Tigers scorers with 14 points.
Head Coach Dior Curtis wasn’t completely disheartened by his team’s effort, especially after they rallied to erase the 1st half performance and an asterisk should almost be next the score in the loss column, as the Tigers were still without senior guard Grant Whitaker, who is yet to suit up this season with a hand injury.
“Their pressure defense got to us today,” said Curtis. “They’ll figure it out. We’re a group playing without a guy that we’ve played with for a long time, and I expected this to come at some point, but was hoping it wasn’t tonight. We let (their pressure) get to us and got in our heads a little bit, guys got frustrated. I told them the 2nd half was going to tell how the game was going to end. Are we going to fight back? And we fought back and got back to it. I was encouraged by the second half but we can’t have first halves like that against good teams.”
