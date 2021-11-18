MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling said this week that he is having thoughts of documenting his many exploits in the sport someday in a book.
It already would have many interesting chapters. It consists of coaching two state championship teams in his native Louisiana. He won four more state titles as the head coach at Union City, Tennessee. He has rubbed elbows with numerous high-profile names of the football world.
And he just concluded his first season at Murray High, where he oversaw a season that, by itself, is worth a lot of words.
"I was talking to (longtime assistant) David Bloodworth a few days ago and told him, 'You know, I might put all of my experiences together and write a book about it.' He said, 'Coach, this year alone would probably be worth three novels,'" Bowling said with a chuckle.
Simply, it was a year chock full of pitfalls. Injuries, COVID-19 protocols and other issues, some self inflicted and others that developed from seemingly nowhere, were all part of the script. Yet, somehow, some way, this team managed to find success, ending the season 8-3 after reaching the second round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs.
"You've got to give credit to these seniors and underclassmen who pulled together and just kept fighting," Bowling said.
Perhaps fittingly, though, the season ended after one more bout of adversity that Bowling said came in several parts. The Tigers were beaten Friday night by a 55-6 count at state superpower Mayfield only three weeks after beating the Cardinals at War Memorial Stadium.
Just getting to the stadium was probably a victory in itself. Simply, the Tigers came to Mayfield already beaten and battered from the past few days.
In that time frame, they had watched starting center Wyatt Buffington suffer a non-contact foot injury that caused a major shifting on the offensive line and resulted in tackle Will Mitchum being moved to center in practice. Buffington, who was kept out of practice the remainder of the week pending an MRI examination, was cleared the day of the game to play,which he did, though his mobility was noticeably affected.
Then, there was the saga unfolding in the backfield with the key element of Bowling's I-bone offense, the A-back (fullback). Wednesday, as practice was starting, the team learned that Gage Sokolowski would not be available, causing Bowling to decide on guard Andrew Orr or guard Jayden Curtis, both of whom had been at the B-back spot during the season, returning to the backfield.
Ironically, Curtis would suffer an ankle injury during the game. Ultimately, Bowling opted for Orr, which meant Mitchum, who had prepared to play center all week, now moved to Orr's spot at guard.
And with this offense catering to A-backs who have worked with quarterbacks a long time, as well as centers, the chemistry, Bowling said, seemed disrupted before the Tigers even set foot on the field at Mayfield.
What followed may have been predictable, a nightmare that saw the Tigers fumble six times in the first half. Mayfield went from losing in the final minute by a 25-21 score in October to a knockout win Friday as a running clock became necessary in the second quarter as the Cardinals led 48-0 at halftime.
"In this offense, it's very important to have the same quarterback, same fullback and same center. You can't sub out a quarterback or a fullback without subbing both, and, over the years, anytime I've had one of those players go out, I've subbed for all three but I couldn't do that here," Bowling said, noting that Orr started the season at the A-back spot and played well. "He was the fullback against Calloway County (a game where Orr scored two times and rushed for more than 100 yards) but he was hurt in that game. That's how Gage came to be moved into that spot and he was there for the next 10 weeks and he did an excellent job for us. He led us to be the No. 2 rushing team in the state of Kentucky. And we moved Andrew to guard for the (first) Mayfield game and that had been working.
"All season, it had been the same thing for us. We'd go into a game and we'd be saying, 'OK, if we can get by this .. we can do this ... then, if we can get by this one, we can do this ...'"
Bowling said there were two distinct moments in Friday's loss that indicated just how difficult this final shot of adversity was for his team to overcome. Throughout the first half, he said quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski was talking about how '”the mesh wasn't there” when it came to the offense. He also said Mitchum, solid all year as a tackle, at one point came to him in the second quarter and said of playing the guard position, “Coach, I don't think I'm helping much."
"It was a long week, tough week, and it had been very stressful on these guys," Bowling said. "I'm the kind of guy who doesn't make excuses and tries to roll with whatever situation and these guys were like that too, but, in this offense, when you take a piece out, it's like taking out the quarterback of the Tony Franklin offense. You have those mesh points that you have to have.
"All of this stuff messed with their spirit and I think finally broke their spirit."
At the same time, Bowling did not want to take anything away from the Cardinals' performance. They ended the night with more than 400 yards total offense and capitalized on every mistake Murray High made.
"If you remember, Mayfield scored on almost every possession in the first game. The difference was they didn't have the ball as much," said Bowling of the Cardinals (now 11-1) who will face upstart Green County this week in the Region 1 title game at War Memorial.
Friday meant the end of the line for a 10-member senior class that came into Friday looking for its third straight win over Mayfield and third straight win at War Memorial. That senior class consists of Rowdy, Mitchum, Orr, Buffington, wide receiver/defensive Caleb Cauley, lineman Tauete Vou, lineman Mekhi Hudspeth, lineman Tyrone Grogan and two players that never played a down in the regular season but who Bowling said were as valuable as anyone this year.
One was A-back/linebacker Zach Lasater, who suffered a leg injury during a preseason scrimmage at McKenzie, Tennessee, and defensive back Cameron Youngblood who sustained a season-ending concussion on what Bowling described as a freak play in a preseason practice session.
Both became the team's loudest supporters on Friday nights, with Lasater seeming to be on the verge of returning each week after the middle of the season. It never happened, though, despite Lasater's lobbying.
However, all along, these injuries and the insanity that accompanied the days leading into the Mayfield game have exposed how serious the Tigers' lack of depth was this season. Murray High had only 27 players, meaning stability was not attainable.
And the program did not have a freshman or junior varsity team this season. Bowling said this is going to be the subject of a heavy in-campus recruiting campaign that he said the players are going to lead.
"We're going to meet Monday and Tuesday of next week and then again sometime after Thanksgiving break and what we're telling them is 'tell your classmates, your friends, your buddies. Get them on board, so we can get them in here and start working,'" he said. "We've run into a little lull here with our junior and freshman classes. We need to do what we can to get back to having 15 players in each class like we’re used to having around here.”
However, along with the twists and turns this season brought, Bowling said the thing he will remember most about his first Murray High team is its resolve from Day 1. It started with his introduction to the team — on the day of their first practice, July 12.
“They didn’t know who I was and I didn’t know who they were and here comes a guy with a new system. You’ve got to give them credit for accepting that challenge,” he said. ”Now, we can go to work on building this program. This year was about building a team and these seniors were the trailblazers. There have been horror stories from other places over the years where a new coach goes in with a new system and the seniors of a team fight it. They weren’t doing that. They showed that by believing in me, in each other, this team and, if I’m still here in 10 years, I’ll remember this first group of seniors.
“This group of sophomores that we have, which will have three years in this system by the time they graduate, that’s who you’re building the ‘program’ on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.