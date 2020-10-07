MURRAY — In an unexpected turn of events Tuesday night, the Calloway and Murray High girls soccer teams squared off against each other for the third time this season, with Murray (6-5-2) hoping to even the record between the teams at 1-1-1.
The Lady Lakers (6-2-3) weren’t having it, however, and didn’t let the Tigers escape with a win, settling for another tie — 5-5 — just seven days after their last meeting had ended in a deadlock.
The Lady Lakers were scheduled to play Paducah Tilghman, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 implications. Calloway scrambled and found that Murray was up for another round, with the match having no bearing on district standings.
Murray High scored just 26 seconds into the first half on a goal by senior forward Abby Elmore, assisted by sophomore forward Kyra Jones. Just 13 seconds later, the Lady Tigers struck again when senior mid-fielder Angela Gierhart found the back of the net with an assist this time from Elmore.
The Lady Lakers then rallied. Senior forward Elle Carson put on a show with a first-half hat-trick, three goals in a five-minute span, to take a one-goal lead.
Before heading into halftime, assisted by Elmore again, Jones evened the score for Murray High at 3-3 in the 31st minute.
Calloway started to pull away in the second half, with a goal by sophomore forward Addi Schumacher in the 58th minute and another Lady Laker goal in the 69th minute.
The Lady Tiger offense wasn’t finished, however, as Jones and freshman forward Mikira Bomar wouldn’t let Calloway keep the lead and swapped goals and assists with each other as Jones netted her second later in the 69th minute and Bomar scored hers in the 72nd minute for the final scoring of the night. n
