Union vs. Calloway

Calloway County’s Carter Tuder (left), along with teammates Johnathan Durham and Zynequavin Harris (right), all descend on Union County’s Brock Cullen (24) Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —Calloway County High School hosted its final football game of the season Friday night as Head Coach Chris Champion and the Lakers welcomed Union County to Jack D. Rose Stadium. 

The undefeated Braves, ranked third in the latest Kentucky Class 3A poll, got three touchdowns from Kanye Pollard and two scores from Kristopher Hughes en route to a 45-15 triumph over the Lakers.