MURRAY —Calloway County High School hosted its final football game of the season Friday night as Head Coach Chris Champion and the Lakers welcomed Union County to Jack D. Rose Stadium.
The undefeated Braves, ranked third in the latest Kentucky Class 3A poll, got three touchdowns from Kanye Pollard and two scores from Kristopher Hughes en route to a 45-15 triumph over the Lakers.
The young Calloway team closed out their campaign without garnering a victory on the scoreboard, but a talented young core group gained invaluable experience.
“The biggest thing we take from this season is the growth of our young guys,” Champion said. “You hate to throw people into the fire like that early, but that’s what we had to do. By the end of the season, we realized they’ve grown up faster than we could ever have imagined and turned themselves into pretty good football players.”
It didn’t take long for the potent Union offense to strike after their defense forced a quick three-and-out on the opening possession. It took three plays for quarterback Cannon Sheffer to find Rylan George for a four-yard scoring pass and a 6-0 lead.
Calloway County’s second possession ended with the same result as their first. A 47-yard Union County punt return then set the Braves up deep in Laker territory, but they fumbled and Calloway’s Zynequavin Harris made his second recovery of the year.
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins led an energized offense back out into the field and hit receiver Jessie Esparza for what appeared to be a 25-yard gain.
The ball was knocked loose as Esparza fought for extra yardage and scooped up by Pollard in space and he was off on a 32-yard touchdown return that made the score 13-0, with 6:50 left in the opening frame.
Pollard was not done doing damage. A fumble on the Lakers’ next play from scrimmage turned into a 21-yard Pollard touchdown run four plays later and a 20-0 lead just over halfway through the first quarter.
Champion’s squad bounced back and showed their mettle after Union’s backup quarterback, Izaiah Manuel, found Hughes on a post route for a 36-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for a 38-0 lead that initiated the running clock rule.
However, Robins led a fired-up Calloway offense to its first score of the game.
Robins connected on all four of his pass attempts on the drive to Esparza and Austin Weatherford. The Braves chased Robins out of the pocket on the final play of the 55-yard drive and the freshman maintained his composure and evaded four defenders. Weatherford broke off his intended route and found a spot behind the defense as Robins hit him for a 25-yard touchdown. Oscar Avila drilled the extra point to put the Lakers on the board for a halftime score of 38-7.
Champion’s young team came out of the halftime locker room with energy and marched down the field on their opening possession of the half. Robins found Cohen McCartney for an 18-yard pickup and then Weatherford for another 12 yards before a Durham run set the Lakers up in scoring position. Pollard came to the rescue for the reeling Union defense with a 97-yard interception return for his third touchdown of the night to give the Braves a 45-7 lead.
Play was temporarily halted with 7:30 left when Avila was treated on the Calloway County sideline for an undisclosed medical issue and taken out of the stadium. Both teams knelt on their respective sidelines as the public address announcer led the hushed stadium in prayer. After the game, Champion stated that Avila had been sick during the week and his treatment was not for a contact injury and may have been related to his illness.
The Calloway offense played inspired football after the stoppage. Robins ended the night 15-for-30 for 160 yards, but it was Durham who dominated the final drive with hard-driving runs up the middle. The senior totaled 43 of his 59 yards rushing for the game on the final drive and barreled his way for a five-yard touchdown run, and then closed out his Calloway career with a two-point conversion to make the final score 45-15.
Champion praised his five seniors following the game.
“They have been great teammates for these younger guys,” Champion said. “They’ve put in work and had a ton of adversity. Some of these guys just never could get healthy the last couple of seasons. I think their lasting impact will be showing what a great teammate is and I know every one of those guys will be successful moving forward.”
