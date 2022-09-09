MURRAY — Last season, Murray High suffered one of its three football losses against a strong Union County team in Morganfield in a game where the Tigers lost despite amassing more than 500 yards on the ground.
Friday night, the Tigers were looking to avenge that defeat and seemed headed that way early in the second quarter as they were controlling the ball and the clock and had a seven-point lead. The problem was the Braves, who used an explosive offense in taking command last season, still are explosive and they used several long scoring plays to once again gain the upper hand and cruise to a 54-30 win at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.
The Tigers (2-2) scored on their first two possessions, getting a one-yard scoring run from A-back Gage Sokolowski and a two-yard scoring run from quarterback Collin Wilson. Those scores were immediately answered Union back Kanye Pollard with scoring runs of 52 and 45 yards, both on drives lasting one play, to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:38 left before halftime.
Then, the Tigers lost control with fumbles on consecutive possessions that allowed the Braves (4-0) to gain the upper hand. Union got Pollard’s third touchdown run of the game on a six-yard burst with 8:26 left and quarterback Cannon Sheffer’s 60-yard jaunt to lead 28-14 at halftime.
Union immediately resumed the scoring fest in the third quarter as utility threat Kristopher Hughes, who almost single-handedly beat the Tigers last year, began another binge with a 42-yard run with 11:35 left to put Union up 34-14. Murray High answered as Wilson scored for the second time on a nine-yard run to cut the lead to 34-21 about two minutes later.
However, Union’s offense had found its rhythm and quickly built the lead to three scores on back Willem McPeake’s 13-yard sprint to the right side for a 40-21 edge with 5:21 left. The Tigers were able to trim the lead as a nice Ben Davis punt pinned the Braves deep in their territory and it was Davis forcing Sheffer into an intentional grounding penalty in his end zone for a two-point safety that cut the lead to 40-23 with 1:21 left.
However, the Tigers could not pull closer. Hughes scored his second TD of the game on a one-yard run with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter to restore a 47-23 lead. Murray High B-back Xavier Biggers did get a 53-yard run with 5:23 left to pull the Tigers within 47-30 but Izaiah Manuel finished the scoring with a 10-yard run in the final two minutes.
