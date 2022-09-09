Wilson scores?

Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson appears to have scored on a long touchdown run as he manages to keep his body from hitting the ground as he is tackled by Union County defender Brock Cullen Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. The play was blown dead by an inadvertent whistle, causing the ball to be placed at the 2-yard line. Wilson, though, scored on the next play.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Last season, Murray High suffered one of its three football losses against a strong Union County team in Morganfield in a game where the Tigers lost despite amassing more than 500 yards on the ground.

Friday night, the Tigers were looking to avenge that defeat and seemed headed that way early in the second quarter as they were controlling the ball and the clock and had a seven-point lead. The problem was the Braves, who used an explosive offense in taking command last season, still are explosive and they used several long scoring plays to once again gain the upper hand and cruise to a 54-30 win at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. 