HOPKINSVILLE (KT) — University Heights Academy’s head basketball coach was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the DEA.
According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, Melvin Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering charges.
Hopkinsville Police say Brown was arrested as the result of a joint investigation by the Paducah Drug Enforcement Administration Post, the Hopkinsville Police Department Special Investigations Section and the Tulsa DEA Resident office.
The investigation was centered around drug trafficking activity of a Hopkinsville resident. The joint task force executed multiple search warrants Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Hopkinsville as part of the investigation. Law enforcement seized a large amount of U.S. currency, a handgun and illicit drugs. Following the search warrants, Brown was served his indictment warrant and is currently in the custody of federal authorities.
In a statement released to WKDZ radio, University Heights Academy officials said the arrest of Melvin Brown was an unfortunate situation and moving forward, he would no longer be a part of the UHA basketball program.
WKDZ Radio contributed to this story
