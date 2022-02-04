MURRAY — Murray Independent Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield has told The Ledger & Times that Saturday's basketball doubleheader in the Independence Bank Valentine's Shootout at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court has been canceled due to Thursday's winter storm.
Murray High's girls were to have played Paducah Tilghman at 4:30 p.m., followed by a boys game with Cairo (Illinois). Greenfield said those games will not be rescheduled.
As for tonight's Murray Bank Crosstown Classic doubleheader at Calloway County, a decision on whether those games will be played is expected later in the day.
In addition, Greenfield said there is no word yet on the Region 1 Swim Meet at Hopkinsville that is scheduled for Saturday. Murray High is the defending team champion on both the boys and girls' sides.
The Ledger & Times is following both the Crosstown and swim meet situations closely and will provide updates when they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.