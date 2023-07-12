In the nearly two years I’ve been your sports editor, I think you, my readers, have developed an understanding as to what drives me.
One of those definitely is talking about good things people have done. Today, I give you another example and we’re going to have to go back a little for this one, which was made necessary because, the “off season” for me has been quite busy.
But let’s go back to the high school softball season and, specifically, let’s go back to a Thursday afternoon about two weeks from the end of the season. That day, I was doing the necessary thing of covering Part 2 of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic baseball matchup between Calloway County and Murray High at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
However, we also had other things going on, including a softball contest between Calloway and Fulton City. So when Lady Laker senior Carson McReynolds showed up still in her uniform, I asked her how the game had gone. “We won by run rule,” she said. Expected. Fulton City had played way fewer games than everyone else in Region 1, meaning they probably were struggling.
Then she added the following. “Yeah, and the seniors played for Fulton because they didn’t have enough players.” Record comes to scratching halt. “Whaaaaaat?!” I responded.
But yes, that is exactly what happened, as I learned later from Kady. I immediately wanted to do something on this then but … Murray State spring sports were doing well. The high school seasons were still going. We had Murray State well represented in the NBA Playoffs. Yep, this had to wait.
Today is the day. And as I told you earlier, I love stories like this.
Now, first, let’s get to the game. It has gone down in the official record books as a 7-0 forfeit win for Calloway. Carson told me it was closer to 14-4 and Kady said it may have been 16-2. Who cares!?
Here is the bottom line. In having seniors Sophie Lax, Emerson Grogan, Mattie Overbey and Carson go to the other side for this one game, Kady preserved the opportunity for the Fulton City team to even play at all. And what do players on any team want to do? P.L.A.Y!
I thought back to my days in the Paducah and McCracken County Khoury Baseball Leagues and how all I wanted to do was play games. I hated rainouts. They ruined my day. I hated cancelations from last-minute scheduling changes. Sure, we played the game eventually, but like any young child, I wanted what I wanted then and there! So I can imagine these girls from Fulton, after having made about a 45-minute bus ride, not feeling too happy about not playing. They made the trip. They’re in their uniforms. They’ve got their gear.
I don’t care if they’re headed toward an 0-16 season (which unfortunately was the case) and got beat by an average score of 18-1. THESE KIDS WANT TO PLAY! It sounds like they were ready to play 9-on-8, which was the situation being Fulton only had eight players. However, rules say you gotta have nine … or you go home.
You go home, even if you made the trip. Without a game. Without anything! Kady wasn’t standing for that and did what needs to be done. Something.
You want to know why Calloway won the Region 1 B.F. Behrendt Sportsmanship Award? I’d say the afternoon of May 4 here in Murray was a primary reason.
“It was a good chance for the girls to learn that, sometimes, you show up and help other people,” Kady told me later. “It’s not always about winning.”
No ma’am it’s not. You know why ESPN airs stories about a softball team helping an opposing player get around the bases after hitting a home run? Or a track athlete assists a rival who crashed on the hurdles reach the finish line? Because it’s cool! And on top of that, should be recognized.
This was cool — a bigger school helping out a little school.
There were stats kept but, well, let’s just say they were “unusual.” The four Lady Laker seniors were not listed by their actual names. It seems the parents at the game got involved to create identities that would not indicate they had become Lady Bulldogs for a day.
“We came up with nicknames,” said Carson’s mother, Mandy. Those names were Twinkle Toes (Carson), Turtle Butter (Overbey), Sophie Gopher (Lax) and Speedy Wheels (Grogan).
Carson said she did triple in her lone plate appearance and was driven in. It is not known how many other runs were scored.
Personally, I don’t think this game should have counted in the win/loss column. It should’ve been defined as a scrimmage and left at that. Besides, Kady was giving the four seniors the day off anyway.
But in the grand scheme of things, stats/no stats, score/no score doesn’t matter at all. They played, period.
“I was like, ‘Yeah! I’ll go!’” Carson said of her response to the request to, for one day, represent Fulton City. “So they had a few (players) quit at the beginning of the season and had some sick (that day) and they only showed up with eight players. So the seniors played for them so they would have enough.”
“You know? Those kids have a rough record, yet they still put on their uniforms, still go to the field,” Mandy added. “For (the seniors) to go out with (Fulton City) and for them to cheer them on as their teammates was a lesson.”
Kady told me later that night that she was afraid she might be suspended by the KHSAA. Fortunately, that did not happen, and it would’ve been a shame had it transpired. The last thing this was meant to do was “defile the game.” No, this was meant to grow it.
This was the big hand reaching into the water to help a smaller swimmer get to safety. This was the driver with the guts to stop on a busy highway and rescue a helpless kitten or puppy. This was not wringing one’s hands and watching something happen and doing nothing.
This was doing something … anything … to allow these kids to play the game they love. That Calloway got the Behrendt Award, named for a guy (former Murray State football standout, by the way) whose passion was making kids’ experience better on the field, is just icing on the cake.
Well done Kady and the Lady Lakers!
