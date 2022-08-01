MURRAY — The race to the Kentucky State High School Golf tournaments has begun for western Kentucky teams and Murray High’s girls started their season with a bang over the weekend.

Sophomore Emerson Vaughn carded an 18-hole score of 80 that was good enough Friday to win the Murray High School Tournament at the Murray Country Club. That score also paced the Lady Tigers’ winning effort in the team competition as they defeated Mayfield by 13 strokes.