MURRAY — The race to the Kentucky State High School Golf tournaments has begun for western Kentucky teams and Murray High’s girls started their season with a bang over the weekend.
Sophomore Emerson Vaughn carded an 18-hole score of 80 that was good enough Friday to win the Murray High School Tournament at the Murray Country Club. That score also paced the Lady Tigers’ winning effort in the team competition as they defeated Mayfield by 13 strokes.
Vaughn then followed her winning effort Friday by actually performing better Saturday in the Ballard Tournament at Ballard County Country Club in LaCenter. Vaughn trimmed five strokes to end with a 75 and that was good enough for second place overall as the Lady Tigers won the second tournament in a row on the team side with a score of 353. Only Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson was better as her 72 gave her the win on Saturday.
Still, it was a very successful weekend for Vaughn, whose win on Friday was her first in an 18-hole event at the high school level. She said that her success at MCC came down to one thing.
“Just making greens in regulation,” she said of how she usually did not have to exhaust more shots than her drive and approach to reach the greens. “I didn’t putt very well but, since I was making the green in regulation, that didn’t become a big problem.
“I probably have played close to 10 tournaments (so far, this summer) and those have really been really great practices for me. Playing 18 holes like that gets you ready for the season.”
Earlier in the week, the Lady Tigers had participated in the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club, and Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker said the simple fact that event was happening in late July should say how different things have become for high school golfers in western Kentucky. That event usually is not played until Labor Day weekend.
That is because, along with the usual Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tourney in early October, there is now the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association state event for which to prepare.
“The state tournament is on Sept. 17-18 and you have to have all of your points (to determine seedings for the KGCA state tourney) by Sept. 10. Marshall usually has theirs around Labor Day and they’ve now had to move theirs to (last week) and that’s kind of caused everyone else to move their tournaments up,” Whitaker said of how teams now have a smaller window for obtaining the necessary number of points. “You have to have those points in earlier because you need to know if you need to play in more tournaments (later in the season). It’s your best seven tournaments that you turn in and it’s really difficult for western Kentucky to participate in these (18-hole) tournaments because most of them are far away and we don’t have enough players at this end of the state.”
Western Kentucky has experienced a noticeable drop in the number of players in recent years. Friday’s Murray event attracted 68 boys players with 12 full teams involved, but Whitaker said that was not enough to give the event “Tier 1 status,” which is for events attracting 70-or-more players and builds larger points for the KGCA event.
“It’s definitely changed the golf season” Whitaker said of how she had to change the plan of attack for the preseason. “We met in June and I have to say that it was strange telling our players, “You have to be playing in June and hitting it really hard earlier than you’ve been doing it because, after the dead period (where no organized activities could commence between mid-June and mid-July), we are playing six tournaments in 10 days. You absolutely have to be ready earlier because, as we found out, July 26 (the Marshall Invitational) came very quick after that dead period.”
Along with Vaughn, Murray High got an 88 from Macy Saylor to bolster its attack on Friday. That was good enough to give the Lady Tigers a 1-2 showing. Saturday, at LaCenter, Saylor backed Vaughn with a 78, while Jansyn Hays contributed with a 94.
Calloway County’s Javen Campbell was tied for third in the individual competition Friday with an 89. Saturday, Campbell shot a 90 to finish sixth overall.
On the boys’ side, Murray High was fourth overall in the team competition with a score of 355. Senior Grant Whitaker led the way with a 77 and was backed by a 90 from freshman Ian Dahncke and a 99 from senior Tucker Blane. Whitaker’s score was good enough for fourth overall as Jack Butts of Paducah Tilghman took the individual medalist title with a 74.
Senior Aidan Poston had an 88 for Calloway County, while teammate Micah Koenecke was only one stroke back with an 89.
Paducah’s St. Mary Vikings, one of the premier programs in western Kentucky for many years, won the team competition Friday with a 335.
At Ballard on Saturday, Murray High was fifth as a team with a score of 357. Whitaker had an 81, while Dahncke finished with an 87, Blane a 91 and Connor McCuiston a 98.
The torrid start to the season continues today as players head to Hopkinsville for the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club Invitational. Today’s competition is for boys with girls play to follow on Tuesday.
