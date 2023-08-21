LEDBETTER — Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor finished first and second overall as Murray High’s girls earned the team title of Saturday’s Graves County Invitational Golf Tournament at Drake Creek Golf Club.
Vaughn shot an 18-hole score of 75, while Saylor was next with an 83. Jansyn Hays had a 94 and Grey Martin added a 107. This will now position the Lady Tigers to prepare for a return visit to Drake Creek on Friday for the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Championship, which they have won the past 11 years.
