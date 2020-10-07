MURRAY — Host Murray High gave a big effort but just could not match visiting Marshall County's firepower in volleyball action at Taylor Gym.
The Lady Marshals remained undefeated in district play by sweeping the Lady Tigers in three sets. Marshall won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-12, then had to fight a bit but still was able to take a 25-17 win in the third set. Murray High drops to 7-8 on the season, while Marshall moved to 9-4.
For the Lady Tigers, junior middle hitter Farris Howard recorded six kills to lead her team, while sophomore outside hitter Rachel Kjellberg had four. Kjellberg also had six digs on the night, while senior setter Lila Munsey collected five. n
