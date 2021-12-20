MURRAY —ver since the moment it was revealed that Maddie Waldrop had been named the new head girls basketball coach at Calloway County, one question seemed to be on everyone’s mind.
“How will she handle facing Murray High?” It was a natural question, being she was a star player at Calloway’s crosstown rival before moving on to a standout career at nearby UT Martin.
That first meeting came Friday in the first installment this season of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. And the answer to that question was a resounding, ‘Fine ... thank you.”
Waldrop’s Lady Lakers played undoubtedly their best game so far of the young season, using a fierce full-court press defense that led to 24 Murray High turnovers in a 55-30 win in a game she said her team wanted to win for her.
“Our girls knew that this was an important game and, yes, they knew this was my alma mater and they came out and took care of business,” said Waldrop, whose team evened its record at 2-2 this season, while starting 4th District play at 1-0. “It’s good to know that they had my back.
“I treat every game the same, so we prepared for Murray the same way as everyone else. I told them that if we can get off to a good start and handle the ball, we’ll be fine.”
While the Lady Tigers (1-5, 0-2 in district play) struggled with the Calloway press, which helped lead to 19 points off of those miscues, the Lady Lakers had significantly fewer issues in an area that had been a problem before Friday. Calloway had committed numerous turnovers of their own in their first three games. Friday, it trimmed that number to only seven.
“I think it’s because we were able to string multiple practices together these last several days,” said Waldrop, whose team had not played an actual game since last Tuesday (a loss at Graves County). It had played nearly a half at Christian Fellowship seven days earlier before that game was halted because of a tornado warning. “We were able to focus on handling the ball because we’ve really struggled with that so far and I was really getting onto our guards. We’ve had two people guarding our guard in practice with lots of pressure and I think that worked out well tonight.”
Things were very competitive into the third quarter and the Lady Tigers seemed to have grabbed some momentum when guard Makira Bomar scored to cut a seven-point halftime deficit to 29-24 with about three minutes left. That is when the Lady Lakers’ press made its biggest impact, forcing four turnovers and converting three of those into scores to up the lead to 35-24, heading into the final stanza.
“I thought we just got ourselves in a hurry and made some routine mistakes,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. “We played a good 2 1/2 quarters, but we let some of those same mistakes we’ve been making get back into the game.”
Now feeling confident, the Lady Lakers opened the final eight minutes showing aggressive on offense. Forward Sayler Lowe, only an eighth grader, who led all scorers with 24 points, got a basket, followed 3-pointers from teammates Addi Schumacher and Madison Futrell (16 points) to up the lead to 43-26. Futrell then hit one more long one for a 20-point lead.
“When we play together and we’re aggressive, we can do great things like we showed tonight,” said Lowe, who had eight of her points off Murray High turnovers. n
