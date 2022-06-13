MARTIN, Tenn. — Only a few days ago, Maddie Waldrop was preparing for summertime activities ahead of her second year as Calloway County High School’s girls basketball coach.
Then, out of the blue, everything changed with a phone call from her college coach. He had a job opening and wanted her to take it.
Late Thursday, the results of those conversations became official. Waldrop was named as a new assistant coach at alma mater UT Martin, where she was a standout player for longtime Head Coach Kevin McMillen, who was her main recruiter as she was ending a stellar career at Murray High, where she was coached by current Murray State skipper Rechelle Turner and assistant Monica Evans.
“I got the offer on Mother’s Day, and it was kind of no brainer,” Waldrop said Saturday. She had refrained from speaking publicly about her situation until UTM made its announcement.
“I really got to know him probably for two years before I ended up going to Martin (after sustaining a major knee injury between her junior and senior seasons) and, when I was here, I was kind of the on-the-floor coach. We talked a lot about that and he trusted me with that. So when he called me, he said, ‘I only hire people that I trust and you’re one of them.
“It’s just a huge honor to even be considered for it.”
At UT Martin, Waldrop was a key player for a program that went 86-40 in her four years and reached the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game each of those seasons. She also earned First Team All-OVC honors as a forward in 2019-20, was the 17th player in UTM history to score 1,000 points and ranks third in career rebounds.
“We are thrilled to bring Maddie back home to UT Martin,” McMillan said in a press release. “There are very few people that truly know the drive, commitment and standard that we have as a program, but Maddie exemplifies it. Not only was she a leader on the floor during her playing career, but she has a passion for this university and community which is unmatched. We couldn’t be happier to add her to our staff.”
The situation is bittersweet, though, for Waldrop. It means leaving behind a Calloway team that seems to be in position to put together a strong run for the next several years with a still-young team that advanced to the Region 1 Tournament semifinals last season and compiled an 11-16 mark.
That included a 52-49 win in overtime over Carlisle County in the first game of the tourney that came after the Lady Lakers erased a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation. Waldrop remembered that game Saturday and called a highlight moment of her career.
She said having to tell the returning players that she was having to leave after only one season was hard.
“I told them face-to-face,” she recalled. “I told them it was a salary increase for me and I’d be able to get my master’s paid for, the thought of not being in debt sounded great. Plus, I’m going back to a town that I love with a program that I love.
I really hope they hire someone that’s going to push the girls because I really think I got them going in the right direction. We were learning to shoot it well and learning to handle pressure, plus we have a couple coming back from injuries, so we’ll be adding two players.
“Plus, I had plans to get them in the weight room and get them bigger and stronger. They’ve definitely got a great group so, hopefully, whoever the new coach is will do great things with them.”
This is the second straight off-season for the Lady Lakers to have to find a coach. In August, Calloway learned it was losing former standout guard Valerie Waller, who was opting to leave coaching for a teaching job at neighboring Marshall County.
Waldrop was hired a few days later and was already part of the program as she had been working with the returning players.
“We appreciate Coach Waldrop’s hard work and contributions this season with our students, and we wish her the best in her future and career. We are working on finding a new coach for the Lady Lakers and hope to have a new coach named soon,” said Calloway Director of Athletics Greg Butler.
However, Waldrop said one thing that has made this somewhat easier is the response from the Lady Lakers. She said some have called her since the meeting. And speaking of that day, she said the actions of one player were unforgettable.
“(Rising senior guard) Addi (Schumacher) raised her hand and said, ‘Coach, we’re not mad. That’s awesome,’” Waldrop recalled. “It’s your senior year and you’re losing your coach and she has the guts to say that?
“These kids are very mature.”
