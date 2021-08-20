MURRAY — Earlier tonight, former Murray High and UT-Martin standout Maddie Waldrop was named the new head girls basketball coach at Calloway County High School. She was introduced in a news conference on the steps of Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Waldrop replaces former Calloway star Valerie Waller, who resigned a few weeks ago after winning almost 100 games with the Lady Lakers in six seasons.
“I’m happy to be a Laker,” said Waldrop. “It’s very exciting. I had the opportunity to work with some of the girls this summer and it was really rewarding seeing them grow. This fall, a lot of our girls are in other sports, but the ones we have now will be getting to know each other and getting in the best shape possible.”
In a news release, Calloway County Schools said Waldrop has a wealth of experience in basketball at the college and high school levels. She was a standout for four seasons at UT Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference. In her time at UTM, she was All-OVC First Team in 2019-20, OVC All-Tournament Team in 2020-21, and a two-time Preseason All-OVC selection. She leaves UT Martin with 1092 points, third all-time in rebounds, and sixth all time in blocks. In high school, she scored over 2000 points and had over 1000 rebounds in Kentucky. She was a two-time All-State selection, four-time All-Purchase selection, the 2014 Paducah Sun Player of the Year, the 2016 WPSD Athlete of the Year, and the 2017 First Region MVP.
