MURRAY — Two weeks after learning that it was losing a successful girls basketball coach at about as inopportune time as possible, Calloway County High School named a new coach Friday evening.
And it is someone with whom not only Calloway fans will be familiar, but so too will Murray High and Murray State fans. It is former Murray High star Maddie Waldrop, who went on to a stellar career at nearby UT-Martin and only lost once to the hometown Racers in her time in Martin.
Waldrop replaces Calloway Basketball Hall of Famer Valerie Waller (formerly Shelton), who resigned her post after six years earlier this month to accept a teaching job at Marshall County High School in Draffenville.
“Valerie did an excellent job getting these girls to where they are now, so I’m excited to take over and build on what she had going,” Waldrop said of Waller, who compiled a solid 94-53 mark with the Lady Lakers and led them to the Region 1 semifinals three times.
However, while Waldrop is still a few months from her college graduation, she already has spent time with some of the current Lady Lakers. She said Friday that, with Waller’s cooperation, she has been individually training them this summer, using what she has learned from Murray State Head Women’s Coach Rechelle Turner, her head coach in her playing days at Murray High, as well as Turner’s assistant at both campuses, Monica Evans, as well as her head coach at Martin, Kevin McMillen.
“It was so rewarding and so exciting seeing them grow.”
Like their new head coach, the current Calloway team is young. Then again, they were last year when Waller guided them to a 17-7 record that consisted of a group comprised of at least one seventh grader, more than one eighth grader and some freshmen also in the mix. Now, those players — minus Waller’s daughter, Skylar, who will play at Marshall — are going to be a year older and wiser.
“We’ve got three upperclassmen, so we we’re young and that’s exciting. I think it’s good to start young and build them up and I’m excited to do that,” Waldrop said, giving props to her mentors. “I had the privilege of playing for three incredible coaches and mentors in my life (Turner, Evans and McMillen) and those three have shown me that it’s more than just a game, and I look forward to not only winning ballgames with these girls, but showing them that there’s life outside basketball.
“It’s about your character. It’s about how you treat people. It’s first impressions and I want to show that to these girls so that when they go and start their adult lives, they’ll have the opportunity to be in the position I’m in or go into their careers and be leaders.”
Waldrop also did not shy away from the two proverbial elephants in the room — her age and now being in the position of stepping onto a court opposite her alma mater, Murray High.
She faced both subjects head on.
“I’m extremely nervous, but excited,” she said about being only 22. “And I don’t have any experience in the coaching field, but I’ve been playing ball since I was 5 years old so I’ve put in more than enough hours to be acknowledge in this field.
“And I’m sure many will ask what it will be like to coach against the rival school (that is her alma mater). Here’s my answer ... I actually have some Laker roots.
“My dad (Mark) was a Calloway graduate and, believe it or not, I’m not the only head coach (from her family) that has been at Calloway, and been a Waldrop. My grandmother (Joy) was the second-ever head soccer coach here, so I’ve got some blue and red in my blood.”
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle hosted Waldrop’s introductory press conference on the steps of Jeffrey Gymnasium. He said that the district is happy to welcome Waldrop.
“We are excited tonight for Calloway County High School and the Lady Lakers program. I’m a firm believer that opportunity often finds us in uncommon hours. Certainly, this was the case in our present situation, both for the individual we have chosen and for Calloway County Schools,” Settle said. “The individual we have chosen comes to us with accolades that are just unprecedented for coaching in this area.
“She had a fantastic career at Murray High School (where she scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in helping the Lady Tigers win two All-A Classic state titles and advance to the Kentucky Girls State Tournament Final Four twice. She also was a two-time All-State selection). Then, she went on to play at UT-Martin (where she was an All-OVC First Team selection in 2020, scored more than 1,000 career points and ranks third in career rebounds and sixth in career blocks.
Waldrop is not only impressive in basketball, but also in the classroom. At UT-Martin, she was on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years of college. She also won the OVC Medal of Honor in 2018 and 2021. She will graduate in December from UT Martin with a degree in mathematics and secondary education.
She said Friday that she will teach math at the high school, probably beginning in January.
