MURRAY — Calloway County High School Athletic Director Greg Butler confirmed this afternoon to The Ledger & Times that Lady Lakers Head Basketball Coach Valerie Waller resigned her position this morning.
“I think a lot of (the Waller family),” Butler said, “and I really do want to wish them the very best. I really mean that.
“Valerie said to me, ‘I love Calloway County and I have enjoyed working with you.’”
The former Valerie Shelton was a Lady Laker star during her playing days and led the program to a Region 1 championship in 1993. That team would have reached the quarterfinals of the Kentucky State Tournament and she was named All-State. She was also a three-time All-Purchase selection during her high school career. She still ranks in the top five of Calloway’s all-time scorers list.
She did sign a letter-of-intent to play at hometown Murray State University, but her career was cut short due to back surgery.
She took the reins of her alma mater’s head coaching position in 2016 and compiled a 93-54 record that included three trips to the Region 1 semifinals, the last coming this past season.
Butler said that his understanding is that Waller is taking a job with the Marshall County school system and that her daughter, Skylar, a guard who played extensively for the Lady Lakers as an eighth grader this past season, will now play at Marshall County High School. Marshall was last season’s state runner-up to Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville. n
