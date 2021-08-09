MURRAY — Valerie Waller said her decision to leave the Calloway County High School girls basketball coaching position on Friday was not easy.
“The decision to move for our family was a very difficult one, but we feel like it was the best decision for our family,” Waller said after she submitted her resignation Friday morning. This brings to an end a coaching career that saw Waller lead the Lady Lakers to three visits to the Region 1 semifinals as she compiled a 93-54 at the alma mater where she was a star player in the early 1990s and led the Lakers to a region title.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to coach at Calloway County. I have had the opportunity to coach some great players and even better kids,” she said. “This is home to me, so leaving was a very difficult decision. It will always hold a very special place in our heart.”
Waller said she accepted a position to teach mathematics at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. She said she will not coach at Marshall.
However, her departure means that her daughter, Skylar, who was a starting guard for her mother’s team last year as only an eighth grader, will also join the Lady Marshals. Marshall, like Calloway, resides in the Fourth District, and came within seconds of winning the program’s third state championship last season.
Guard is the position Valerie played in her days as a Lady Laker. One of her first major accomplishments came in the finals of the 1991 Fourth District Tournament at Jeffrey Gymnasium, where she scored 39 points as a freshman to help Calloway stun a state-ranked Marshall team. The Lady Marshals coaching legend Howard Beth featured All-State selection Rechelle Cadwell, who eventually starred at Murray State.
Eventually, Cadwell, who now goes by the last name of Turner, made her own inroads in coaching, leading Murray High to two All-A state titles and two appearances in the state semifinals. She is now the head coach at Murray State and seems to have the Racers poised to become a powerhouse in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Waller, who then had the last name of Shelton, led the Lady Lakers to the region championship in 1993 as a junior with a win over Hickman County at Racer Arena. That team would advance to the state quarterfinals after winning its first game at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Waller remains in the top five of the Calloway all-time scoring list. She eventually signed a letter-of-intent with Murray State, but her career would be cut short after a back injury required career-ending surgery.
She assumed the Lady Laker helm in 2015 after Scott Sivills accepted the head coaching position at McCracken County High School in Paducah. Sivills led the Lady Mustangs to the region title game last season.
Waller guided the Lady Lakers to the semis in 2018, again in 2020 and last season. Skylar was one of several underclassmen, some still in middle school, who helped propel Calloway to a solid 19-7 record last season and many of those returning players are still quite young and would seem headed toward more success in the future.
“I wish the Calloway County Lady Lakers the very best and look forward to seeing them grow,” Valerie said.
As the search for Valerie’s replacement begins, Calloway Athletic Director Greg Butler said he had nothing but positive things to say about the Wallers.
“I think a lot of (the Waller family),” Butler said, “and I really do want to wish them the very best. I really mean that.
“Valerie said to me, ‘I love Calloway County and I have enjoyed working with you.’”
Waller was a 2010 inductee to the Calloway County High School Basketball Hall of Fame. That was the inaugural class for the Hall of Fame and included eventual University of Kentucky standout Stan Key, the all-time leading rebounder in the program’s history, James Wells, a two-time All-State selection in the mid-1970s, and Mina Todd, who led the Lady Lakers to the state tournament in 1979, was named an All-American in 1980 and signed with Tennessee coaching legend Pat Summit before transferring to Murray State.
At the time, Waller had begun her teaching career and was teaching math at Calloway County Middle School. She later was a media specialist at Southwest Calloway Elementary School.
